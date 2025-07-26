Coach Hall Resigns From Grambling State
GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University softball head coach Nakeya L. Hall has announced her resignation as head coach of the GSU softball program. GSU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean D. Scott will conduct a national search for the next leader of the Grambling State softball program will begin immediately.
"On behalf of Grambling State University and our entire athletics department, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Coach Hall for her years of service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the growth of our softball program and our student-athletes," Scott said.
"Her efforts both on and off the field have helped shape the lives of many young women, and her presence within our program has made a meaningful difference. We are thankful for the passion and perseverance she brought to Grambling, and we wish her nothing but continued success in the next chapter of her journey."
Hall coached the Lady Tigers for seven seasons, winning 119 games and posting the second-highest winning percentage in program history (.424). In 2023, she led the Tigers to the SWAC Championship game, the first time GSU had advanced that far since 2001. During the 2023 season, the Lady Tigers won 33 games, which tied for the most wins in a single season in program history.
During her tenure at Grambling State, she produced seven All-SWAC selections, including the 2025 SWAC Player of the Year Kamryn Broussard and the 2023 SWAC Freshman of the Year Cadashia Collins.