HBCU Athletic Conference Announces Softball Championship Host City
An Announcement Courtesy Of The HBCU Athletic Conference
Decatur, AL — The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) has announced that Decatur Morgan County Tourism (DMCT) has secured the winning bid to host the 2025 HBCUAC Softball Championship. The event will take place from April 25 to 28, 2025, marking a significant milestone for Decatur as it becomes the first city to host the HBCUAC Softball Championship.
"We are thrilled and honored to have been chosen to host the HBCUAC Softball Tournament. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our vibrant community and our passion for softball. We look forward to welcoming all the teams and fans to our town for an unforgettable experience filled with competitive spirit and camaraderie. Let's make this tournament the best one yet!" Danielle Gibson, President/CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism said.
Decatur has a rich history of supporting collegiate athletics, and this event will further strengthen its reputation as a premier destination for sports tourism. The HBCUAC Softball Championship will feature teams from Dillard University, Oakwood University, Rust College, Stillman College, Talladega College, and Voorhees University.
"Decatur is honored to have been selected to serve as the inaugural host of the HBCUAC Softball Championship in April," said Don Dukemineer, Director of Sports Development at Decatur Morgan County Tourism. "Our continued commitment and partnership with the HBCUAC staff and student-athletes is to provide a quality experience as they compete both on and off the field. We look forward to welcoming the teams to our community and watching the excitement unfold as we crown the first softball champion here in Decatur-Morgan County."
The partnership between DMCT and HBCUAC has been growing steadily, with Decatur already hosting the Cross-Country Championship in the fall. The addition of the Softball Championship in the spring underscores the mutual commitment to developing a strong, long-term relationship.
"DMCT is ecstatic to further develop our relationship with the HBCUAC by hosting a second championship here in Decatur. With hosting the Cross-Country Championship in the fall and now the Softball Championship in the spring, our unwavering commitment to the HBCUAC is to remain a strong partner in realizing the impact these events have on our community. With this new multi-year agreement, we are excited to showcase our inviting spirit to the student-athletes while at the same time proving why Decatur is a perfect fit for the HBCUAC," Dukemineer added.
HBCUAC Commissioner, Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, expressed her excitement about the partnership.
"We are delighted to bring the HBCUAC Softball Championship to Decatur. The city's enthusiasm and dedication to providing a top-notch experience for our student-athletes and fans are truly commendable. We look forward to an unforgettable championship that will set the standard for future events."
The economic impact of hosting such events in Decatur has been significant. According to Destinations International, the estimated impact for 2022 was around $50,000, and for 2023, the estimated impact increased to approximately $151,000. With the upcoming Softball Championship, the benefits for the community are expected to continue growing.
More information about the 2025 HBCUAC Softball Championship and its schedule will be released in the fall of 2024. Stay tuned for updates as Decatur prepares to welcome the best in collegiate softball to its fields.
About Decatur Morgan County Tourism
Decatur Morgan County Tourism is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in Morgan County. Travel-related expenditures for Morgan County in 2021 exceeded $333 million and state lodging taxes collected reached nearly $1.7 million. The tourism and travel industry within Decatur and Morgan County provided 3,588 direct and indirect jobs for local residents and total travel-related earnings exceeded $88 million. For information on special events and attractions in Decatur and Morgan County, call (800) 524-6181 or (256) 350-2028 or visit https://www.visitdecatural.org.
About HBCU Athletic Conference
The HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) is the only HBCU conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The HBCUAC membership includes Dillard University (LA), Fisk University (TN), Oakwood University (AL), Philander Smith University (AR), Rust College (MS), Southern University at New Orleans (LA), Stillman College (AL), Talladega College (AL), Tougaloo College (MS), University of the Virgin Islands (St. Thomas), Voorhees University (SC), Wilberforce University (OH), and Wiley University (TX).
HBCUAC sponsors championships in men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's track and field, women's volleyball, and baseball. In 2022, the HBCUAC secured the largest media rights deal in conference and NAIA history, signing a multimillion-dollar deal with Urban Edge Network. On July 1, 2024, the conference rebranded from the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) to the HBCU Athletic Conference, marking a new era for the conference that embodies the makeup of its membership. For more information, visit hbcuac.org