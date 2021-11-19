Aqeel Glass is an 'Elite' Quarterback, Per Coach Maynor

Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor gives remarks about his quarterback Aqeel Glass at the Southwestern Athletic Conference's media session for the coaches.

Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor gives remarks about his quarterback Aqeel Glass at the Southwestern Athletic Conference's media session for the coaches. Glass set the Division 1 passing single game passing record of 462 yards against Texas Southern University in Houston, TX.

"He went over 3,000 yards in only nine games this season, and he had another great game. He just continued to be Aqeel Glass. You know, he got some great weapons to get the ball to and offensive line is still improving.

NO. GAMES COMP PCT YARDS TD INT 9 233 61.2% 3,118 30 7

They, they continue to get better and when they give them time, he can pick you apart with those weapons that he has. And he threw his 100th career touchdown Saturday night. So he joined an elite club of quarterbacks that throwing for 100 touchdown passes in the career.

And that's a great milestone and I'm glad we was able to get a W once he accomplished that, that, that milestone. So he's had a tremendous season and tremendous career, and we're gonna hate to see him go."

Coach Connell Maynor on Aqeel Glass

SWAC HONORS

The SWAC honored Glass as the Player of the Week in Week 11.

Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass; Credit: East West Shrine Bowl

Glass hopes to end his collegiate career on a high-note in the Bulldogs' season finale against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, Nov. 20. Alabama A&M will have 25 seniors saying "farewell" to the program.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR GLASS?

The HBCU Legacy Bowl and East-West Shrine Game will have Glass as an active participant. The Civil Engineering graduate will have the opportunity to meet NFL scouts and coaches at the events ahead of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

TOP HBCU LEGENDS ARTICLES