Aqeel Glass is an 'Elite' Quarterback, Per Coach Maynor

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    Aqeel Glass is an 'Elite' Quarterback

    Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor gives remarks about his quarterback Aqeel Glass at the Southwestern Athletic Conference's media session for the coaches.
    Author:

    Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor gives remarks about his quarterback Aqeel Glass at the Southwestern Athletic Conference's media session for the coaches. Glass set the Division 1 passing single game passing record of 462 yards against Texas Southern University in Houston, TX.

    "He went over 3,000 yards in only nine games this season, and he had another great game. He just continued to be Aqeel Glass. You know, he got some great weapons to get the ball to and offensive line is still improving. 

    AQEEL GLASS PASSING IN 2021

    SWAC

    NO. GAMESCOMPPCTYARDSTDINT

    9

    233

    61.2%

    3,118

    30

    7

    They, they continue to get better and when they give them time, he can pick you apart with those weapons that he has. And he threw his 100th career touchdown Saturday night. So he joined an elite club of quarterbacks that throwing for 100 touchdown passes in the career. 

    Read More

    And that's a great milestone and I'm glad we was able to get a W once he accomplished that, that, that milestone. So he's had a tremendous season and tremendous career, and we're gonna hate to see him go."

    Coach Connell Maynor on Aqeel Glass

    SWAC HONORS

    The SWAC honored Glass as the Player of the Week in Week 11.

    Aqeel Glass

    Glass hopes to end his collegiate career on a high-note in the Bulldogs' season finale against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, Nov. 20.   Alabama A&M will have 25 seniors saying "farewell" to the program.

    WHAT'S NEXT FOR GLASS?

    The HBCU Legacy Bowl and East-West Shrine Game will have Glass as an active participant.  The Civil Engineering graduate will have the opportunity to meet NFL scouts and coaches at the events ahead of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

    TOP HBCU LEGENDS ARTICLES

    vJE-wZu7
    Aqeel Glass

    Aqeel Glass is an 'Elite' Quarterback, Per Coach Maynor

    just now
    HBCU FOOTBALL TOP 5 POWER RANKINGS FOR WEEK 12
    Football

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 12

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_10481370_168388561_lowres
    Grambling University

    Grambling State Fires Head Coach Broderick Fobbs

    Nov 15, 2021
    Deion Sanders on His Life and Not Interviewing
    Deion Sanders

    Watch: Deion Sanders Was Focused On Making a Comeback, Not Interviewing, Nor Departing Jackson State

    Nov 15, 2021
    Aqeel Glass - QB
    Alabama A&M University

    Coach Maynor's Interview with Ralph Cooper on QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M, and TSU's Andrew Body

    Nov 15, 2021
    Shilo and Shedeur Sanders
    Jackson State University

    Deion Sanders' sons Shedeur and Shilo Made Huge Plays En Route to Jackson State's 2021 SWAC East Title

    Nov 14, 2021
    20211113_143229
    SWAC

    Alcorn State Wins a Nailbiter Over Prairie View, Remains in SWAC West Title Hunt

    Nov 15, 2021
    20211113_143229
    SWAC

    Prairie View-Alcorn State Halftime Report

    Nov 13, 2021