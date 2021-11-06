The Battle of Tigers: Jackson State Tames Texas Southern to Remain Unbeaten in the SWAC

Jackson State had to claw and scratch their way to a win over the confident Texas Southern team.

Jackson State was supposed to be blowout Texas Southern. Right? Well, the TSU Tigers had their plans to win and didn't read the press. Texas Southern's freshman quarterback Andrew Body did not have the numbers of Shedeur Sanders but certainly had the heart.

If both athletes, Sanders and Body, remain in the SWAC for a couple of years, it may become an arm's race each year between these two young stars.

Sanders took the opening drive 92 yards in 5 plays to take the early first-quarter lead 7-0. Texas Southern quickly answered with a 5-play, 80-yard touchdown drive off the legs of running back LaDarius Owens. TSU evened the score, 7-7, with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

The Texas Southern Tigers had teeth and fought the JSU Tigers all day long. Coach McKinney's squad jumped out to a 14-7 lead when Body guided Texas Southern to a 10-play, 60-yard drive to break the tie.

Jackson State took control after a pair of touchdowns. One from running back Peytton Pickett and another with the hands of wide receiver JD Martin.

After intermission, the teams traded possessions. The talented freshman quarterback Body overcame the pressure, moved the TSU offense, and scored another Tigers touchdown in the 3rd quarter. Texas Southern would notch the third tie at 21-21.

Incredible concentration by Malachi Wideman to recollect a tipped pass in the endzone for JSU to recapture the lead 27-21. The extra point attempt failed. Jackson State's special teams' kickers weren't sharp on the day - 2 missed field goals, and one missed extra point.

After Jackson State's running back fumbled, defensive end James Houston clobbered Andrew Body, who coughed up the football and recovered by JSU.

Shedeur Sanders took over and connected with Malachi Wideman after a six-play, 43-yard drive, which took off 2:50 minutes on the play clock. Bailey Raborn booted the extra point, and JSU expanded its lead 34-21.

JSU sealed the victory when JD Martin weaved through the left side of the TSU defense for a 51-yard touchdown run. Raborn's PAT was successful, and Jackson State took a commanding 41-21 lead with 2:27 remaining in the contest.

Jackson State (8-1, 6-0 SWAC) prevented any hopes of a TSU rally and remained undefeated in SWAC action.

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCES

Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders: 25/41, 305 yards passing, 3 TD, 147.6 OBR

P. Pickett: 15 rushes, 108 yards, 2 TD

JD Martin: 12 rushes, 96 yards, 1 TD

K. Corbin: 9 receptions, 111 yards

M. Wideman: 5 receptions, 58 yards, 2 TD

JD Martin: 2 receptions, 19 yards, 1 TD

Texas Southern

Andrew Body: 12/28 attempts, 79 yards; 12 rushes, 60 yards

L. Owens: 23 rushes, 204 yards

D. Frankli: 5 rushes, 1 TD

J. Howard: 2 rushes, 2 TD

