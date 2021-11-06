Jackson State-Texas Southern Halftime Report
Jackson State Tigers will square off against the Texas Southern Tigers at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi under clear skies and 52 degrees weather. The JSU team will be without head coach Deion Sanders for a third-consecutive game. Interim coach Gary Harrell will lead the Jackson State team on the afternoon.
If JSU wins versus TSU and FAMU loses to Southern, then the Tigers would win the SWAC East division.
Dynamic wide receiver Warren Newman will miss the game.
THE COIN TOSS
Texas Southern won the coin toss and elected to kick and receive the football after halftime.
THE GAME
JSU - 1st Drive
- RB Pickett scampered for a 59-yard touchdown down the left side of the field off an option play.
- Drive: 5-plays, 92 yards, 2:10
- Touchdown
Score: TSU 0, JSU 7
TSU - 1st Drive
- 3-and-out, only able to pickup 2 yards.
JSU - 2nd Drive
- Sanders was sacked by TSU.
- 3-and-out.
- TSU's defensive backs are covering the wideouts very well.
TSU - 2nd Drive
- 2nd-straight 3-and-out drive for TSU.
JSU - 3rd Drive
- Jackson State marched to the five-yard line and could not punch-in the football.
- Harrell decided to kick the field goal, but it was missed to the right.
TSU - 3rd Drive
- Texas Southern answers with its 5-play, 80-yard drive for a touchdown. The big play was the LaDarius Owens 49 yard rush to the 1-yard line. He would have scored but JSU used a horse-collar to stop him short.
- TSU is not afraid of Jackson State and seems to be gaining confidence.
JSU - 4th Drive
3-and-out
TSU - 4th Drive
- Body is known for having a great touch on his long passing plays. He missed a receiver in the middle of the field.
- The quick tempo has JSU's defense guessing.
End of First Quarter: Texas Southern 7, Jackson State 7
- JSU Passing - 95 yards
- TSU Rushing - 86 yards, 1 TD
TSU - 4th Drive (cont'd)
- Speed-option rushing plays are successful
- Texas Southern is abusing the JSU rush defense. Coach Harrell called a timeout to discuss defending TSU.
- TSU Touchdown!
- Dominic Frankli rush for a 5-yard touchdown.
Score: TSU 14, JSU 7 - 13:19 in the 2nd quarter
JSU - 5th Drive
- Misiak missed his 2nd field goal.
TSU - 5th Drive
- Fumble, turnover in Jackson State territory.
JSU - 6th Drive
- Shedeur Sanders fumbles inside the 5-yard line.
- TSU recovers at the 3.
TSU - 6th Drive
- 3-and-out
JSU - 7th Drive
- Sanders leads an 8-play, 45 yards touchdown drive that consumed 3:03 off the play clock.
- Running back Peyton Pickett rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. Bailey Raborn scored the PAT.
Score: TSU 13, JSU 14
TSU - 7th Drive
- Body was sacked by Owens. 3-and-out.
JSU - 8th Drive
- Shedeur Sanders pass complete to JD Martin for 6 yards to the TXSO0, TOUCHDOWN.
- Bailey Raborn extra point kick attempt good
- Drive: 5 plays, 53 yards, 2:11 minutes
Score: TSU 14, JSU 21
TSU - 8th Drive
- Running back Owens is gashing the Jackson State defense.
- The Tigers of TSU came to play.
- Failed snap on the field goal attempt. Turnover on downs.
HALFTIME SCORE:
JACKSON STATE - 21, TEXAS SOUTHERN - 14
STANDOUT PLAYERS
TSU
- A. Body: 2/12, 4 yards passing
- L. Owens: 11 rushes, 143 yards
- D. Frankli: 1 TD
- J. Howard: 1 TD
JSU
- S. Sanders: 15/26, 216 yards, 1 TD
- P. Pickett: 7 rushes, 88 yards, 2 TD
- K. Corbin: 7 receptions, 83 yards
- S. Hooks: 4 receptions, 55 yards
