Southern Wins First-Ever SWAC Women's Soccer Championship

The Lady Jaguars defeated the regular season champs for the tournament title.

SWAC PR

Southern Wins SWAC Soccer Championship
Credit: SWAC
The Southern Jaguars' Soccer team won the 2024 SWAC Women's Soccer Championship by defeating the regular season champions, Texas Southern Tigers 1-0.

The Southern University Soccer team got off to a fast start at the 2024 SWAC Women's Tournament Championship game, scoring the games only goal in the first sixteen minutes of the contest.

SU went into an all out defensive effort for the final 74 minutes of the game to claim the programs first ever SWAC Championship and punch their ticket to the 2024 NCAA DI Women's Soccer Tournament after defeating Texas Southern 1-0.

"All season we talked about playing a full 90 minutes, and today the ladies came out fired up and ready to go", said Southern Head Coach Jeremy Fontenot. "They brought the energy, put in the work, and got the job done with the intensity from start to finish."

The Jags found the back of the net at the 16th minute mark of the contest as Taylor Henry scored the games lone goal off an assist from Alyssa Romero.

Southern will find out its postseason destination on Monday, Nov. 11, when the NCAA will hold its Division I women's soccer selection show at 3 p.m. CST.

Southern's Alyssa Romero was named the tournament Most Valuable Player after stellar performances in the semifinals and finals. A complete listing of tournament honors is listed below.

Tournament MVP



Alyssa Romero, Southern

All-Tournament Team



Sarah De Gannes, Alabama A&M

Sophia Lezizidis, Grambling State

Kaylen Jankans, Grambling State

Victoria Pucci, Texas Southern

Isabella Dillow, Texas Southern

Melissa Knutson, Texas Southern

Sydney Bellamy, Southern

Alyssa Romero, Southern

Tori Thomas, Southern

Zemira Webb, Southern

Taylor Henry, Southern

