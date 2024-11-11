Southern Wins First-Ever SWAC Women's Soccer Championship
The Southern Jaguars' Soccer team won the 2024 SWAC Women's Soccer Championship by defeating the regular season champions, Texas Southern Tigers 1-0.
The Southern University Soccer team got off to a fast start at the 2024 SWAC Women's Tournament Championship game, scoring the games only goal in the first sixteen minutes of the contest.
SU went into an all out defensive effort for the final 74 minutes of the game to claim the programs first ever SWAC Championship and punch their ticket to the 2024 NCAA DI Women's Soccer Tournament after defeating Texas Southern 1-0.
"All season we talked about playing a full 90 minutes, and today the ladies came out fired up and ready to go", said Southern Head Coach Jeremy Fontenot. "They brought the energy, put in the work, and got the job done with the intensity from start to finish."
The Jags found the back of the net at the 16th minute mark of the contest as Taylor Henry scored the games lone goal off an assist from Alyssa Romero.
Southern will find out its postseason destination on Monday, Nov. 11, when the NCAA will hold its Division I women's soccer selection show at 3 p.m. CST.
Southern's Alyssa Romero was named the tournament Most Valuable Player after stellar performances in the semifinals and finals. A complete listing of tournament honors is listed below.
Tournament MVP
Alyssa Romero, Southern
All-Tournament Team
Sarah De Gannes, Alabama A&M
Sophia Lezizidis, Grambling State
Kaylen Jankans, Grambling State
Victoria Pucci, Texas Southern
Isabella Dillow, Texas Southern
Melissa Knutson, Texas Southern
Sydney Bellamy, Southern
Alyssa Romero, Southern
Tori Thomas, Southern
Zemira Webb, Southern
Taylor Henry, Southern