Southern Defeats Alcorn in a Thriller at Mumford

    October 31, 2021
    Southern Crushes Alcorn in Last-Second Thriller

    The Southern Jaguars won a thriller at home against the Alcorn Braves.
    Author:

    The Southern Jaguars (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) won at home against the Alcorn Braves (5-3, 4-1 SWAC) in a SWAC thriller.

    As time expired, the Jags' kicker Luke Jackson nailed a 47-yard field goal to deliver the 38-35 upset over the Braves.

    Felix Harper threw the last of his four touchdowns to CJ Bolar for 14 yards.  Next, he tossed a two-point conversion to Niko Duffey as Alcorn rallied to tie the contest with 1:01 left on the game clock. 

    Southern used eight plays, 35 yards, and 55 seconds to get into position for Jackson's game-winning field goal.

    SEE-SAW BATTLE

    The contest was knotted-up 14-14 at halftime and 21-21 after three quarters.  

    The Jaguars scored first in the fourth stanza before Duffey's touchdown got the Braves within one point after Kiani missed the extra point attempt.  Southern led 28-27 with 11:51 remaining.

    Glendon McDaniel marched the Jaguars on an 11-play and 74-yard drive to lead 35-27.

    The Braves and quarterback Felix Harper answered with a 7-play drive for a touchdown and successful two-point conversion.  35-35 was the score with 1:01 before going into overtime.   

    McDaniel got the Jaguars into field-goal position in 8 plays and 55 seconds. Luke Jackson's 47-yard game-winner gave Southern the 38-35 victory.

    Alcorn (5-3, 4-1 SWAC) remains a game behind Prairie View (6-1, 5-0 SWAC) in the SWAC East division.  

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    Alcorn

    • Felix Harper: 13/26, 206 yards, 4 TD; 8 rushes, 78 yards
    • Niko Duffey: 19 rushes, 128 yards, 1 TD
    • CJ Bolar: 2 rec, 53 yards, 2 TD
    • LeCharles Pringle: 3 rec, 53 yards, 1 TD
    • Tavarious Griffin: 1 rec, 27 yards, 1 TD

    Southern

    • Glendon McDaniel: 20/34, 258 yards, 1 TD
    • Jerodd Sims: 22 rushes, 74 yards, 3 TD
    • Calif Gossett: 3 rec, 72 yards
    • Marquis McClain: 4 rec, 41 yards, 1 TD

    FYI NOTES

    • NO INTERCEPTIONS, NO FUMBLES IN THE GAME!
    • 3rd Down Efficiency: Southern (14/20); Alcorn (5/10)
    • Total Offense: Southern (452 yards); Alcorn (447 yards)
    • Penalties: Southern (7 -85 yards); Alcorn (7-55 yards)
    • Time of Possession: Southern (32:54); Alcorn (26:52)

