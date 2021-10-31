Southern Defeats Alcorn in a Thriller at Mumford

The Southern Jaguars won a thriller at home against the Alcorn Braves.

The Southern Jaguars (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) won at home against the Alcorn Braves (5-3, 4-1 SWAC) in a SWAC thriller.

As time expired, the Jags' kicker Luke Jackson nailed a 47-yard field goal to deliver the 38-35 upset over the Braves.

Felix Harper threw the last of his four touchdowns to CJ Bolar for 14 yards. Next, he tossed a two-point conversion to Niko Duffey as Alcorn rallied to tie the contest with 1:01 left on the game clock.

Southern used eight plays, 35 yards, and 55 seconds to get into position for Jackson's game-winning field goal.

SEE-SAW BATTLE

The contest was knotted-up 14-14 at halftime and 21-21 after three quarters.

The Jaguars scored first in the fourth stanza before Duffey's touchdown got the Braves within one point after Kiani missed the extra point attempt. Southern led 28-27 with 11:51 remaining.

Glendon McDaniel marched the Jaguars on an 11-play and 74-yard drive to lead 35-27.

The Braves and quarterback Felix Harper answered with a 7-play drive for a touchdown and successful two-point conversion. 35-35 was the score with 1:01 before going into overtime.

McDaniel got the Jaguars into field-goal position in 8 plays and 55 seconds. Luke Jackson's 47-yard game-winner gave Southern the 38-35 victory.

Alcorn (5-3, 4-1 SWAC) remains a game behind Prairie View (6-1, 5-0 SWAC) in the SWAC East division.

Southern Defeats Alcorn 38-35; Credit: Southern Jaguars Athletics

STANDOUT PLAYERS

Alcorn

Felix Harper: 13/26, 206 yards, 4 TD; 8 rushes, 78 yards

Niko Duffey: 19 rushes, 128 yards, 1 TD

CJ Bolar: 2 rec, 53 yards, 2 TD

LeCharles Pringle: 3 rec, 53 yards, 1 TD

Tavarious Griffin: 1 rec, 27 yards, 1 TD

Southern

Glendon McDaniel: 20/34, 258 yards, 1 TD

Jerodd Sims: 22 rushes, 74 yards, 3 TD

Calif Gossett: 3 rec, 72 yards

Marquis McClain: 4 rec, 41 yards, 1 TD

FYI NOTES

NO INTERCEPTIONS, NO FUMBLES IN THE GAME!

3rd Down Efficiency: Southern (14/20); Alcorn (5/10)

Southern (14/20); Alcorn (5/10) Total Offense: Southern (452 yards); Alcorn (447 yards)

Southern (452 yards); Alcorn (447 yards) Penalties: Southern (7 -85 yards); Alcorn (7-55 yards)

Southern (7 -85 yards); Alcorn (7-55 yards) Time of Possession: Southern (32:54); Alcorn (26:52)

