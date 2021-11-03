The SWAC's 4 Most Pivotal Games to Watch in Football’s Final Month

Four pivotal SWAC games to watch in the final month of action for 2021.

The SWAC Western and Eastern divisional races still are not settled heading into the final month of college football before postseason action.

QUESTIONS REMAIN FOR TOP TEAMS

Jackson State's Path

SWAC Eastern Division leader Jackson State (5-0 SWAC) has two notable games remaining on its schedule. I could say three, especially with Texas Southern visiting the Tigers on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi.

How will the team respond to interim coach Gary Harrell's direction down the stretch with head coach Deion Sanders still on the mend from foot surgery?

The Tigers may have the most challenging schedule remaining of any SWAC team vying to become a division leader. JSU cannot afford any slip ups against Texas Southern (Nov. 6/JSU Sports Network) and at Southern (Nov. 13/ESPN 3) before ending the season hosting Alcorn (Nov. 20/ESPN+).

The Jackson State team is No. 17 in the Week 10 FCS Coaches poll. The Tigers team and faithful fans are confident the team will continue winning without Sanders on the sidelines.

However, do the FCS coaches share their sentiment since the Tigers could power to an FCS playoff invitation with a strong showing down the stretch.

Prairie View's Path

For the moment, the SWAC Western Division leader Prairie View A&M (5-0 SWAC) has Alcorn State (4-1 SWAC) nipping at its heels.

The Panthers' path to qualify for the conference championship game won't come without major obstacles. Coach Dooley's team must dispatch Alabama State at Homecoming on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Next, the highly anticipated showdown in Lorman, Mississippi, against the Alcorn State Braves will most likely determine the Panthers' fate to become the eastern division representatives.

If Prairie View secures wins over Alabama State (Nov. 6) and Alcorn (Nov. 13), they will secure a berth in the championship game against the SWAC Eastern Division champion.

The Panthers conclude the 2021 regular season at home versus a dangerous Mississippi Valley State who has pushed top teams and lost close games to Jackson State and Florida A&M this season.

FOUR GAMES TO WATCH

Four games can swing the advantage to the winners:

Florida A&M at Southern (Nov. 6, ESPN+) Jackson State at Southern (Nov. 13, ESPN3) Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State (Nov. 13) Alcorn State at Jackson State (Nov. 20, ESPN+).

The teams must qualify for the 2021 Cricket SWAC Football Championship presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3:00 PM CT at the home facility of the highest-seeded team after regular season play. The championship game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

THIS WEEKEND'S ACTION - NOV. 6

Texas Southern at Jackson State | 1 PM CT | JSU Sports Network

Alabama State at Prairie View | 2 PM CT | PVAMU Sports Network

Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman | 11 AM CT | ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M | 1 PM CT | AAMU Sports Network

Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 2 PM CT | ESPN+

Florida A&M at Southern | 6 PM CT | ESPN+

