FAMU Women's Track & Field Triumphs As SWAC Outdoor Champions

The Rattlers striked again and again to take home the SWAC Outdoor Championship.

The Florida A&M women's track and field team won the 2025 SWAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship with 127.5 points.

It's the programs first SWAC championship and its first since 2018, when the Rattlers competed in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. It' also the programs 13th team championship.

Most Outstanding Women's Track Performer: Arayana Ladson

SWAC Coach of the Year: Garfield Ellenwood II

100-Meter Dash



#1 Nya Blocker, 11.24

#2 Arayana Ladson, 11.51

#4 Oarabile Tshosa, 11.64

100-Meter Hurdles



#1 Arayana Ladson, 13.47

200-Meter Dash



#1 Nya Blocker, 23.07

#2 Arayana Ladson, 23.65

#5 Oarabile Tshosa, 24.06

#7 Tatianna Martinez, 24.23

400-Meter Dash

#3 Tatianna Martinez, 53.42

#5 Kirah Copeland, 54.17

400-Meter Hurdles

#1 Katelynn Smith, 58.95

800-Meter Run



#4 Alesia Douglas, 2:10.11

#6 Tara Bert, 2:11.19

#7 Lacie Deboskie, 2:14.03

#8 Chereice Cope, 2:16.64

5000-Meter Run



#4 Tara Bert, 19.04.33

Long Jump



#1 Arayana Ladson, 5.85 meters

#5 Jade-Ann Smith, 5.75 metes

4x100-Meter Relay



#1 Oarabile Tshosa, Nya Blocker, Tatianna Martinez, Arayana Ladson

