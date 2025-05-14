FAMU Women's Track & Field Triumphs As SWAC Outdoor Champions
The Florida A&M women's track and field team won the 2025 SWAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship with 127.5 points.
It's the programs first SWAC championship and its first since 2018, when the Rattlers competed in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. It' also the programs 13th team championship.
Most Outstanding Women's Track Performer: Arayana Ladson
SWAC Coach of the Year: Garfield Ellenwood II
(Rattlers that earned points for the team championship)
100-Meter Dash
#1 Nya Blocker, 11.24
#2 Arayana Ladson, 11.51
#4 Oarabile Tshosa, 11.64
100-Meter Hurdles
#1 Arayana Ladson, 13.47
200-Meter Dash
#1 Nya Blocker, 23.07
#2 Arayana Ladson, 23.65
#5 Oarabile Tshosa, 24.06
#7 Tatianna Martinez, 24.23
400-Meter Dash
#3 Tatianna Martinez, 53.42
#5 Kirah Copeland, 54.17
400-Meter Hurdles
#1 Katelynn Smith, 58.95
800-Meter Run
#4 Alesia Douglas, 2:10.11
#6 Tara Bert, 2:11.19
#7 Lacie Deboskie, 2:14.03
#8 Chereice Cope, 2:16.64
5000-Meter Run
#4 Tara Bert, 19.04.33
Long Jump
#1 Arayana Ladson, 5.85 meters
#5 Jade-Ann Smith, 5.75 metes
4x100-Meter Relay
#1 Oarabile Tshosa, Nya Blocker, Tatianna Martinez, Arayana Ladson