Fred Newhouse: Olympian And HBCU Track & Field Legend Passes Away At 76
HOUSTON - Track and field legend Fred Newhouse, Olympic gold medalist and Prairie View A&M University alumnus, passed away at the age of 76, on January 20, 2025.
Olympic Career and Achievements
Frederick Vaughn "Fred" Newhouse was born on November 8, 1948, in Honey Grove, Texas. He rose to prominence as one of the top sprinters of his era, specializing in the 400-meter dash. Newhouse's crowning achievement came at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, where he won a gold medal as part of the United States 4x400 meter relay team and a silver medal in the individual 400-meter event.
His Olympic success was not limited to 1976. In 1971, Newhouse also claimed gold and silver medals at the Pan American Games in the 4x400 meter relay and 400-meter dash, respectively. His individual time of 44.40 seconds at the 1976 Olympics stood as the second-fastest time of the 1970s.
Collegiate Career and Later Contributions
Newhouse's track and field journey began at Prairie View A&M University, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. During his collegiate career, he became a three-time All-American and National Champion. After graduating, he pursued a master's degree in international business from the University of Washington .
Following his competitive career, Newhouse remained deeply involved in track and field. He served as an official for numerous high-profile events, including becoming the first Black referee for the prestigious Texas Relays in 2004. His dedication to the sport earned him induction into the Texas Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014.
Legacy and Impact
Newhouse's influence extended beyond his athletic achievements. He founded the Northwest Flyers Youth Track Club in Houston, providing opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills[4]. His commitment to fairness and integrity in officiating made him a respected figure in the track and field community.
In recognition of his contributions, Newhouse was inducted into the USA Track and Field Officials Hall of Fame. He also received the 2017 Heliodoro and Patricia Rico Lifetime Achievement Award from USA Track and Field.
Fred Newhouse's passing marks the end of an era in American track and field. His legacy as an athlete, official, and mentor will continue to inspire future generations in the sport he loved so dearly.
ICYMI: FRED NEWHOUSE PROVIDES INSIGHT ON OLYMPIAN QUINCY WILSON
HOUSTON - Welcome to HBCU Legends, the sports podcast where we celebrate the extraordinary achievements and stories from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Tuesday night's Ralph Cooper show in Houston, TX, we were joined by the legendary Fred Newhouse, a former gold- and silver medal-winning Olympian, and a true icon in the world of track and field.
NEWHOUSE ON QUINCY WILSON
Today, we're diving into a riveting conversation where Fred shares his insights on rising star Quincy Wilson, a 16-year-old sensation who has turned heads at the US Olympic trials. Fred draws fascinating comparisons to another Texas legend, Johnny Lamb Jones, and discusses the incredible talent and potential he sees in Quincy. By the way, Jones was Newhouse's track and field roommate.
NEWHOUSE ON ATHING MU
But that's not all; we also tackle the gripping tale of Mu, the favorite in the women's 800 meters, and her unfortunate disqualification at the trials. Fred provides a detailed breakdown of the incident, the ensuing appeals process, and his perspective on the implications for Team USA.
So, stick around as we unpack these compelling narratives and celebrate the rich legacy and bright future of HBCU athletes on this episode of HBCU Legends.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
ABOUT FRED NEWHOUSE
Frederick Vaughn "Fred" Newhouse, born on November 8, 1948, is a retired American sprinter. Newhouse is a graduate of Prairie View A&M.
He achieved a gold medal in the 4×400 meter relay and an individual silver in the 400 meters, both at the 1971 Pan American Games and the 1976 Olympics. His individual time of 44.40 seconds at the 1976 Olympics was the second fastest time of the 1970s.