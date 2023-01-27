Skip to main content

Dr. Kiki Barnes Announces GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships Site

GCAC Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship site.

The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) commissioner Dr. Kiki Barnes announced that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport, Louisiana, and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. The competition will occur at Lee Hedges Stadium on Apr. 14 and 15.

GCAC Men's and Women's Track and Field Championship Announcement

"I want to thank Sara Nelms and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission for hosting our championship," Commissioner Barnes said. "Our conference continues pushing for greater partnerships, and having our championship in Shreveport is another path to creating high-quality experiences for our students, coaches, and staff."

"We are thrilled to host the 2023 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Lee Hedges Stadium, and we look forward to bringing the event back in 2024 and 2025," said Sara Nelms, Director of Sports for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. "Our community is ready to welcome athletes and visitors as we continue to make Shreveport-Bossier the preferred destination for sporting events across the south!"

Home of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Shreveport bustles with athletics and community engagement opportunities, a key factor for the GCAC's host selection.

"Our championships also serve the purpose of us connecting with and giving back to the community," said Baker Barnes, raised in neighboring Minden. "Shreveport's activities and initiatives make it an exciting place for us to have our championship."

