Texas Southern Men's Track Team: Back-to-Back SWAC Outdoor Champions
The Texas Southern men's track & field team made history once again with its second consecutive SWAC Outdoor Championship Tuesday night.
TSU won the title with 136 total points as they held off a late charge from Jackson State. With the win, TSU becomes the first SWAC men's track & field program since 2001-02 and 2002-03 to win back-to-back trifectas (cross country, indoor/outdoor track & field).
TSU started off day one (Sunday) strong as Jalen Walker won the hammer with a throw of 195-1 feet followed by Blaine Nunn's personal-best and third-place mark of 177-1 feet. Trevon Hill would place seventh after a throw of 164-3 feet. Malachi Byrd finished third in the javelin as he threw 167-04 feet while Jaden Brooks placed fifth (164-03) and Hill seventh (160-0).
In the Sunday night distance run, Manuel Garza and Gael Flores placed fourth (32:52.57) and seventh in the 10,000 (33:46.57) to earn seven points.
On Monday, the throwing unit shined again as Walker (52-7.25), Hill (51-6.25) and Nunn (51-2.25) finished (2-3-4) in the shot put. Byrd returned to the podium with a second-place finish in the decathlon as he won the 110-meter hurdles while placing second in the shot put, pole vault, long jump, 1,500 and 400-meter runs. In the nightcap, David Livingston earned his first career SWAC Championship in the steeplechase as he ran 9:39.38. Jeremiah Barrera placed third in the event after running 9:53.60.
Adam Hines started off the third and final day of competition by winning his second straight SWAC Pole Vault Championship as the sophomore jumped 15-5.75 feet. Ian Charles (13-6.25) and Byrd (13-0.25) also picked up points as they placed fifth and seventh, respectively. Walker and Brooks placed fourth (154-01) and sixth (149-05), respectively in the discus while Braylon Carr finished sixth in the triple jump (49-05).
Brandon Adolphus finished fifth in the 1,500 with a personal-best time of 3:58.91 while Donyea Jarmon placed sixth (14.21) in the 110-meter hurdles. Isaac Henderson (10.44) placed fifth in the 100 while David Livingston (15:37.58), Manuel Garza (15:55.7) and Gael Flores (16:38.92) combined to earn 11 critical points in the 5,000 as they finished third, fifth and eighth, respectively.
Several individuals will await their next destination as the NCAA West Regionals will take place in College Station, Texas May 28-31.