Trei Oliver Reveals Critical Walker Harris Update For Aggie-Eagle Classic

Coach Trei updates the status of starting signal-caller Walker Harris.

Kyle T. Mosley

NCCU QB Walker Harris
NCCU QB Walker Harris / Credit: Orange Blossom Classic
North Carolina Central's head coach, Trei Oliver, confirmed that Walker Harris will start against North Carolina A&T, as Chris Clark of WNCN reported.

"Walker's well," Oliver told Clark. "He finished concussion protocol. He was cleared to play. He will be here practicing today. And he'll get some reps, along with the freshman. Walker is going to play Saturday." He continued, "Right now, he's projected to start, but we'll see how practice goes today."

The long-standing Aggie-Eagle Classic is a rivalry between the two schools, synonymous with being one of the best in collegiate football. NCCU vs. NC A&T have been competing against each other since 1922. Saturday's contest will be their sixth meeting at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Last week, the Eagles suffered a 45-10 loss to UNC. They were hopeful for a rebound win versus the Aggies with Walker Harris returning from concussion protocol. Harris completed 7 of 15 passes for 88 yards, but the Tar Heels sacked him twice. He's thrown for 388 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Leading rusher J'Mari Taylor has 59 rushing attempts for 228 yards, four rushing TDs, five receptions for 39 yards, one receiving touchdown, and 267 all-purpose yards.

Walker Harris - NCCU
Walker Harris - NCCU / Credit: Orange Blossom Classic Committee

NCCU opened the UNC game with a 75-yard drive as J'Mari Taylor dashed into the end zone on a 5-yard scamper to lead 7-0. However, the Tar Heels held the advantage in the second half to win 45-10.

The Aggies suffered a 42-13 defeat at home against Delaware, allowing 526 yards of total offense and managing only 74 yards rushing. It will be difficult for Coch Brown's team to move the football on a tough Eagles defensive front. After three games, the Aggies' quarterback, Kevin White, has completed 62% of his passes for 435 yards and one touchdown.

NCCU (1-2) has a two-game winning streak over NC A&T (1-2), a 3.5-point underdog. The Eagles defeated the Aggies, 30-16, in the last matchup on Sept. 9, 2023. NC A&T has a 54-36-5 all-time series lead in their 96 games.

Kyle T. Mosley

