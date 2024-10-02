HBCU Legends

Urban Edge Network Brings Free Streaming to NAIA Championships!

New partnership will provide free streaming for NAIA fans in championship games nationwide!

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has entered into a five-year agreement with Urban Edge Network (UEN), a prominent live and on-demand sports content provider. This partnership aims to enhance the exposure of NAIA sports by providing free streaming of NAIA national championships.

A highlight of this collaboration will be a dedicated NAIA channel on UEN's platforms, which will be available later this fall. The channel will broadcast all NAIA national championships.

"This agreement enhances the visibility of both UEN and the NAIA, delivering significant exposure through live sports and fostering new engagement opportunities," Hardy L. Pelt, UEN founding member and chief revenue officer said.

Since its inception, UEN has specialized in advertising, broadcasting, and programming for partners of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The NAIA partnership is part of UEN's expansion beyond HBCU-specific sports to broader athletics content and broadcasting. The NAIA channel will be available through the UEN app accessible on Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Samsung Amazon Fire stick, and Fire TV.

"Partnering with UEN provides the opportunity to elevate the visibility of both NAIA athletes and the high level of competition amongst our members' institutions," NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said. "We're confident that free streaming will increase the association's reach with college sports fans worldwide and believe UEN is the ideal partner to help us achieve our goal."

The partnership with UEN is the first in a two-part effort to improve public access and promotion of NAIA athletics. The second will be a newly designed online NAIA Network, which will go live in November 2024.

The current agreement with UEN will run through September 2029.

