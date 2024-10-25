WATCH: Jim Trotter Talks Lack Of Newsroom Diversity | Dr. Granger's Success At Texas Southern University
Journalist speaks on the lack of newsroom representation and diversity and athletic director spotlights departments success.
Welcome to another exciting episode of the Black Sports Insiders. In today’s show, we tackle a wide array of rich topics focused on the vibrant landscape of Black college sports and media. We are thrilled to feature insightful discussions with esteemed guests like Dr. Kevin Granger, Vice President of Athletics at Texas Southern University, and renowned journalist Jim Trotter.
Dr. Granger shares the incredible achievements of Texas Southern University’s athletics program, including new partnerships, facility upgrades, and the academic success of their student-athletes. Hear about the major milestones, such as their new strength and conditioning center, the strategic alliance with the Houston Astros, and the university’s impressive record in conference sports.
Jim Trotter dives deep into the challenges and opportunities in sports media, advocating for greater diversity in decision-making positions and providing career advice for aspiring journalists. His compelling narrative about the changing media landscape and the importance of independent content creation is sure to inspire.
We also recap key football events and homecomings across various HBCUs, explore the rising popularity and dynamic changes in the WNBA, and celebrate influential figures in the SWAC Hall of Fame. Plus, listen in as we delve into the highly anticipated Magic City Classic and much more.
Join hosts Kyle T. Mosley, Wilton C. Jackson II, Keisha J. Kelley, and Ray Rogers as they bring you comprehensive coverage, engaging interviews, and heartfelt reflections on the longstanding legacy and future growth of blacks in sports and media. Tune in now to stay updated on all things HBCU!