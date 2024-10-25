HBCU Legends

WATCH: Jim Trotter Talks Lack Of Newsroom Diversity | Dr. Granger's Success At Texas Southern University

Journalist speaks on the lack of newsroom representation and diversity and athletic director spotlights departments success.

Kyle T. Mosley

Black Sports Insiders
Black Sports Insiders / Credit: Black Sports Insiders
In this story:

Journalist speaks on the lack of newsroom representation and diversity and athletic director spotlights departments success.

Welcome to another exciting episode of the Black Sports Insiders. In today’s show, we tackle a wide array of rich topics focused on the vibrant landscape of Black college sports and media. We are thrilled to feature insightful discussions with esteemed guests like Dr. Kevin Granger, Vice President of Athletics at Texas Southern University, and renowned journalist Jim Trotter.

Dr. Granger shares the incredible achievements of Texas Southern University’s athletics program, including new partnerships, facility upgrades, and the academic success of their student-athletes. Hear about the major milestones, such as their new strength and conditioning center, the strategic alliance with the Houston Astros, and the university’s impressive record in conference sports.

Jim Trotter dives deep into the challenges and opportunities in sports media, advocating for greater diversity in decision-making positions and providing career advice for aspiring journalists. His compelling narrative about the changing media landscape and the importance of independent content creation is sure to inspire.

We also recap key football events and homecomings across various HBCUs, explore the rising popularity and dynamic changes in the WNBA, and celebrate influential figures in the SWAC Hall of Fame. Plus, listen in as we delve into the highly anticipated Magic City Classic and much more.

Join hosts Kyle T. Mosley, Wilton C. Jackson II, Keisha J. Kelley, and Ray Rogers as they bring you comprehensive coverage, engaging interviews, and heartfelt reflections on the longstanding legacy and future growth of blacks in sports and media. Tune in now to stay updated on all things HBCU!

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: