Houston Baseball Slated For Overseas Invitational in 2026
Houston baseball will be one of eight programs participating in the 2026 Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge from Feb. 13-16, as announced per the invitational's official Instagram on Saturday.
The Cougars, in coach Todd Whitting's 16th season, will be the lone Big 12 Conference program represented in the challenge that features three teams as the majority-representing Atlantic Coast Conference teams in Wake Forest, Boston College and N.C. State. Other participants include Washington of the Big Ten Conference, along with Seton Hall, Indiana State and Manhattan.
The location for Houston's matchups have yet to be determined between the two host sites in Ponce and Caguas, along with its opponents in the field on its non-conference schedule. The invitational may prove implicative towards the Cougars improving their resume after finishing 95th in RPI in 2025, due to a 6-10 record in Quad 1 and a combined 12-12 (.500) record in Quads 2 and 3, despite clinching their first winning season as a member of the Big 12 with a five-win improvement in league play and an opening round win in its conference tournament debut.
The full schedule for Houston baseball in 2026 has yet to be released.