Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Brad Lincoln
Brad Lincoln is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the University of Houston Cougars baseball program.
A standout from 2004 to 2006, Lincoln’s stellar performances earned him national recognition and solidified his legacy in college baseball. His crowning achievement came in 2006 when he was named the ABCA/Rawlings National Player of the Year, an award recognizing his dominance as both a pitcher and a hitter. The same year, he won the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top collegiate baseball player in the country.
Lincoln’s success on the mound was equally impressive, as he was a finalist for the Roger Clemens Award, given to the nation’s best college pitcher. Additionally, he earned the title of Conference USA Pitcher of the Year in 2006, demonstrating his superiority over other pitchers in one of the most competitive conferences in college baseball.
After his stellar college career, Lincoln’s talents were recognized at the professional level when he was selected as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft. His selection marked a high point for the University of Houston baseball program, as he became one of the highest draft picks in its history. Lincoln’s induction into the Conference USA Hall of Fame in 2020 further solidified his legacy as one of the all-time greats in college baseball.
Lincoln’s versatility as a two-way player was evident in his impressive career statistics. He had a career batting average of .316, belted 31 home runs, and accumulated 293 strikeouts over 286.1 innings as a pitcher. His ability to excel both at the plate and on the mound made him a true standout, and his contributions continue to be celebrated as part of the University of Houston’s rich baseball tradition.