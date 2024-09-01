Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Rayner Noble
Rayner Noble is a prominent figure in the history of Houston Cougars baseball, both as a player and a coach. As the winningest coach in the program’s history, Noble led the team to a remarkable 551-420 record from 1995 to 2010.
Under his guidance, the Cougars made eight NCAA Regional appearances, highlighting his impact on the program’s consistent success during his tenure. His coaching prowess was further recognized as he was named Conference USA Coach of the Year twice. Noble also guided the Cougars to three Conference USA Tournament championships and three regular-season titles, cementing his legacy as one of the most successful coaches in the program's history.
Noble's influence extended beyond coaching, as he was a standout player for the Cougars from 1980 to 1983. He was named an All-American and the team’s MVP in 1983, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field. During his playing career, Noble earned All-Southwest Conference honors twice and set a program record for career on-base percentage, illustrating his effectiveness at the plate. His contributions were not limited to offense; he also excelled as a pitcher, ranking in the top five in program history in several key statistical categories, including ERA, innings pitched, complete games, and shutouts.
Noble's legacy at the University of Houston is marked by his dual success as both a player and coach. His records and accolades reflect his dedication and impact on the Cougars baseball program, making him a revered figure in its history. Noble’s achievements have left a lasting impression on the program, and his contributions continue to be celebrated by the Houston baseball community.