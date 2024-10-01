Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Tom Paciorek
Tom Paciorek was a standout athlete at the University of Houston, excelling in both baseball and football during his collegiate career. Paciorek played football for the Cougars from 1965 to 1967 and was a key contributor to the team during that time. He then transitioned to focus more on baseball from 1966 to 1968, showcasing his versatility and talent in multiple sports. His athletic prowess on the football field and baseball diamond earned him recognition as one of Houston’s most notable multi-sport athletes.
Paciorek’s dual-sport success at Houston led to professional opportunities in both baseball and football. In 1968, he was selected in the ninth round of the NFL/AFL Draft, highlighting his potential to excel at the next level of football. However, Paciorek ultimately chose to pursue a career in Major League Baseball (MLB), where he made his mark over a 15-year career.
Paciorek's MLB career is highlighted by his selection as an All-Star in 1981, a season in which he demonstrated his abilities as a consistent and reliable hitter. Over his MLB career, Paciorek amassed 1,162 hits, 86 home runs, and 503 RBIs in 1,392 games, playing primarily as an outfielder and first baseman. He became known for his solid batting average and clutch hitting, making significant contributions to the teams he played for, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox, and New York Mets.
Beyond his playing days, Paciorek transitioned into a successful broadcasting career, where his engaging personality and deep understanding of the game resonated with fans. His legacy at Houston and in professional sports remains a testament to his remarkable athletic talent and versatility, making him a memorable figure in the history of both college and professional sports.