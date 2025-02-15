Son of newest Baseball Hall of Fame inductee hits first home run for Houston
Though it was a tough season opener for Houston's baseball team Friday, there was one bright spot.
The Cougars’ first home run was hit by the son of a legendary Major League Baseball pitcher, and one that will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame later on this year.
Carsten Sabathia, a junior infielder and the son of former MLB pitcher C.C. Sabathia, hit a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the sixth that capped a three-run inning. However, Carsten Sabathia’s hit was the final run produced by Houston, as the Coogs dropped a 14-3 decision to Minnesota in Friday’s season opener at Don Sanders Field.
Sabathia came up with Houston trailing 13-2 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. On a 1-1 offering, he drilled a shot that soared well above the wall in left field.
Several reports on X mentioned that the ball landed in the parking lot of a McDonald’s beyond the left-field wall.
Sabathia was playing in his first game for Houston after transferring from Georgia Tech. He was in the starting lineup at first base on Friday.
In addition, Sabathia matched his home run total from all of last season, when he had just one homer for Georgia Tech in nine at-bats.
Carsten Sabathia is the oldest of four children by C.C. and his wife, Amber. C.C. Sabathia pitched in the majors from 2001-19 with the then-Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees. He won 251 career games, and was a member of the Yankees’ 2009 World Series championship team.
Earlier this year, C.C. Sabathia was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on his first year of eligibility. He will officially be inducted into the Hall on July 27.
Houston continues its series against Minnesota on Saturday night before concluding the three-game set Sunday afternoon.