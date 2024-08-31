Woody Williams becomes UH baseball assistant coach
Houston Cougar Baseball legend Woody Williams has been promoted to assistant coach under head coach Todd Whitting, marking a significant addition to the team's coaching staff. Williams, a 15-year Major League Baseball veteran, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Cougars. In 2024, he served as the Director of Pitching Strategy and Development, playing a pivotal role in guiding three Cougar pitchers to the MLB Draft, the most in one draft since 2022.
Williams expressed his excitement about his new role, stating, "It's an honor to be back at the University of Houston with an opportunity to mentor these young men on and off the field." His coaching experience includes a successful stint with the Texas Longhorns in 2023, where he led the team to the 10th lowest ERA in the nation and helped them secure a share of the Big 12 Regular Season Title. His leadership was crucial in developing standout pitchers, including Lucas Gordon, a First-Team All-American and Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year.
UH baseball adds Clay Van Hook as recruiting coordinator
Whitting praised Williams, highlighting his passion for the University of Houston and his impressive track record as a player and coach. Williams' return to the Cougars is expected to significantly boost the development of the team's pitching staff, as is expertise and dedication align perfectly with the program's goals.
"The addition of Coach Williams is a huge boost for the development of our pitching staff," Whitting said. "His success as a former player at UH, 15 year MLB career and as a very successful pitching coach on the collegiate level is very exciting for UH Baseball. Woody has always had great passion for UH and I could not be more excited to have him on our staff."
Before joining Texas, Williams spent seven seasons at San Jacinto College, leading the Gators to five Junior College World Series appearances and helping numerous players advance to Division I baseball and the MLB draft. Williams' deep connection to the Cougars dates back to his playing days in 1987-88, where he excelled as a two-way player. His successful MLB career spanned four teams, including a standout season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2003, when he was named an All-Star.