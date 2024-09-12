2025 five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell commits to Houston
Isiah Harwell, a five-star recruit in the 2025 class, has committed to the University of Houston, marking a historic moment for the program under coach Kelvin Sampson.
Harwell, a 6-foot-6 guard from Wasatch Academy in Utah, is ranked as the No. 7 player in his class by 247Sports and is the highest-ranked recruit in Houston men's basketball history. His commitment comes nearly three weeks after his official visit to Houston, where he chose the Cougars over other prominent programs, including Texas, Gonzaga, and California.
Harwell announced his decision on the On3 Recruits YouTube channel, highlighting his desire to join a program that has shown consistent interest in him. The University of Houston was one of the first schools to offer Harwell in July 2022, and he visited the campus twice, most recently on August 23. Harwell’s commitment solidifies Houston’s growing reputation as a destination for elite talent under Sampson, who has transformed the program into a national contender.
Harwell is regarded as the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2025 class and the No. 10 prospect nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. ESPN places him at No. 14 in its top 100. Known for his well-rounded skill set, Harwell’s game is characterized by his pace, decision-making, and scoring ability. As On3's Jaime Shaw notes, Harwell’s length, strength, and offensive versatility make him a standout prospect. His ability to change pace when attacking the basket, combined with his shooting range and confidence, gives him a high floor as a future college star.
This commitment follows the footsteps of past Houston successes, such as Jarace Walker, the No. 1 power forward in the 2022 class. Harwell's addition reinforces the Cougars' position as a rising force in college basketball, poised to compete at the highest level.