2025 four-star forward and NBA All-Star legacy Bryce Jackson commits to Houston
The University of Houston has made a significant addition to its basketball roster by securing the commitment of Bryce Jackson, a 6’6” forward from Shadow Creek High School in Texas. Jackson, a three-star recruit, is known for his versatility, competitive spirit, and strong work ethic. Despite suffering leg injuries during his sophomore and junior years, Jackson has bounced back in impressive fashion, showcasing his defensive prowess and shooting range at the TABC Showcase.
Jackson's ability to guard multiple positions and contribute on both ends of the court makes him an ideal fit for Coach Kelvin Sampson’s system, which values players who are tough and versatile. His impressive basketball lineage also stands out. Bryce’s father, Luke Jackson Jr., played at Syracuse from 1992-1995, while his grandfather, Lucious Jackson, was an NBA All-Star who played eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was also an gold medalist in the 1964 Toyko Olympics. This family background, combined with his own hard work and determination, makes Bryce a unique and promising talent.
In addition to his skillset, Jackson has expressed his appreciation for the family-oriented atmosphere at Houston, which played a big role in his decision. He is also excited to stay close to home, having attended the school’s basketball camps and formed relationships with several of the current players. As part of Houston’s Class of 2025, Jackson joins other top recruits, including five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell, adding depth and potential to the roster.
While injuries may have slowed his progress in the past, Bryce Jackson’s resilience and talent have set the stage for him to make an impact at Houston. His blend of size, athleticism, and basketball IQ promises a bright future as he continues to develop under Coach Sampson’s guidance.