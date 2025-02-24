AP Top 25 Poll: Houston continues to make its way near the top
Another week and two more wins for the Houston men’s basketball team.
The Cougars extended their current winning streak to six straight games following their win at Arizona State last Tuesday and Saturday’s 68-59 home victory against Iowa State. As a result, Houston gains more ground in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Houston is now ranked No. 4, up one spot from No. 5, and is the only Big 12 Conference team in the Top 25. The Cougars (23-4, 15-1), who have now won 19 of their last 20 ballgames, have a three-game lead on Arizona and Texas Tech with four games remaining in the regular season.
Auburn remains the No. 1 ranked team in the AP poll, followed by Duke at No. 2 and Florida at No. 3.
Houston is also one of three Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10, with Iowa State coming in at No. 9, followed by Texas Tech at No. 10. The Cougars will be taking on the Red Raiders Monday night in Lubbock.
Other Big 12 teams in the poll are Arizona at No. 22 and BYU at No. 25, with Kansas having dropped out. BYU defeated both Kansas and Arizona this past week.
Following Monday’s game at Texas Tech, Houston returns home for its next two ballgames, against Cincinnati on Saturday and against Kansas next Monday.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
Feb. 24, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Florida
4. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. St. John’s
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa State
10. Texas Tech
11. Wisconsin
12. Texas A&M
13. Clemson
14. Missouri
15. Michigan
16. Maryland
17. Kentucky
18. Memphis
19. Louisville
20. Purdue
21. Marquette
22. Arizona
23. Saint Mary’s
24. Mississippi St.
25. BYU