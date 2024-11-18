Houston Cougars On SI

AP Top 25 Poll: Houston Cougars move up in college basketball rankings

The Big 12 has three teams in the top 10

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13).
Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13). / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Two weeks into the 2024-25 college basketball season, the Big 12 is down to three teams in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 Poll: No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Iowa State (up two spots) and No. 7 Houston (up one spot).

The other three Big 12 teams in the rankings — No. 13 Baylor, No. 17 Arizona and No. 18 Cincinnati — all dropped this week. Arizona took the biggest hit, dropping eight spots after a 103-88 loss to Wisconsin.

Surprisingly, Arizona State (4-1) only received two votes after an impressive 87-76 win over a loaded Grand Canyon team.

Texas Tech, BYU, UCF and Kansas State all received votes, giving the Big 12 Conference 11 teams who received votes (six ranked teams; five in the "others" category).

Baylor and Arizona will get opportunities to move back into the top 10 next week. The Bears face No. 22 St. John's on Thursday, and the Wildcats face No. 12 Duke on Friday.

Here is the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll heading into week three of the 2024-25 season:

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

Nov. 18, 2024

1. Kansas

2. UConn

3. Gonzaga

4. Auburn

5. Iowa State

6. Purdue

7. Houston

8. Alabama

9. Kentucky

10. North Carolina

11. Tennessee

12. Duke

13. Baylor

14. Creighton

15. Marquette

16. Indiana

17. Arizona

18. Cincinnati

19. Wisconsin

20. Arkansas

21. Florida

22. St. John's

23. Texas A&M

24. Rutgers

25. Illinois

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 109, Mississippi 103, Xavier 89, BYU 27, UCF 21, Texas 17, VCU 17, Michigan St. 16, Mississippi St. 15, Ohio State 13, Miami 10, Pittsburgh 9, Oregon 7, Memphis 6, Penn State 4, Providence 4, Utah State 3, Kansas State 3, Clemson 2, Furman 2, Arizona State 2, Michigan 1, Hofstra 1, Maryland 1.

