AP Top 25 Poll: Houston getting closer to the top with postseason play on the horizon
With postseason play finally here, Houston still has a chance to be at the top of the rankings.
In the latest Associated Press poll, the Cougars have moved up from No. 3 to No. 2, trailing only Duke after last week’s No. 1, Auburn, dropped games to Texas A&M and Alabama. Houston enters this week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament in Kansas City having won 23 of their last 24 ballgames.
Houston's Kelvin Sampson named Big 12 Coach of the Year for second straight season
Last week, the Cougars won their home finale against Kansas and then posted a 65-61 win at Baylor on Saturday that gave Houston a 19-1 Big 12 record in the regular season.
Houston is one of only two Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10. Texas Tech, which clinched second-place in the conference, is ranked No. 9.
Other Big 12 teams in the poll are Iowa State at No. 12 and BYU at No. 17.
Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship tournament field is officially set
After Houston in the Top 5 are Auburn at No. 3, Florida at No. 4 and Alabama at No. 5.
The Cougars play their first game at the conference tournament at 2 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
March 10, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Duke
2. Houston
3. Auburn
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. St. John’s
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. Texas A&M
15. Kentucky
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Wisconsin
19. Saint Mary’s
20. Purdue
21. Missouri
22. Michigan
23. Oregon
24. Illinois
25. Marquette
Others Receiving Votes: Drake 103; Arizona 82; UCLA 52; UC San Diego 39; UConn 38; Gonzaga 28; New Mexico 20; Creighton 18; Ole Miss 17; VCU 6; High Point 4; Kansas 3; Akron 2; McNeese St. 1; Xavier 1.