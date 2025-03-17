AP Top 25 Poll: Houston maintains high ranking going into NCAA Tournament
Entering the NCAA Tournament, Houston is ranked very high.
Can the Cougars eventually be the top team when the tournament ends three weeks from Monday?
In the latest Associated Press poll, the Cougars stay at No. 2, trailing only Duke. Houston enters the NCAA Tournament on fire, having won 26 of its last 27 ballgames, including winning last week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament in Kansas City.
Houston is one of only two Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10. Texas Tech, which lost to Arizona in the Big 12 semifinals, is ranked No. 9.
Other Big 12 teams in the poll are Iowa State at No. 15, BYU at No. 17 and Arizona at No. 21.
After Houston in the Top 5 are Florida at No. 3, Auburn at No. 4 and St. John’s at No. 5.
The Cougars play their first game at the NCAA tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday in Wichita, taking on SIU Edwardsville in the first round of the Midwest Region.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
March 17, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Duke
2. Houston
3. Florida
4. Auburn
5. St. John’s
6. Tennessee
7. Alabama
8. Michigan State
9. Texas Tech
10. Louisville
11. Maryland
12. Clemson
13. Wisconsin
14. Michigan
15. Iowa State
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Kentucky
19. Texas A&M
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Arizona
22. Purdue
23. Missouri
24. Gonzaga
25. Oregon
Others Receiving Votes: Drake 107; Marquette 69; UC San Diego 57; Illinois 55; VCU 28; Creighton 28; Ole Miss 13; McNeese St. 4; UConn 4; Colorado St. 4; Kansas 3; High Point 3; UCLA 3; Akron 3.