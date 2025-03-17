Houston Cougars On SI

AP Top 25 Poll: Houston maintains high ranking going into NCAA Tournament

Cougars maintain hot streak coming off Big 12 tourney title

Buck Ringgold

Houston's Milos Uzan (7)
Houston's Milos Uzan (7) / William Purnell/Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering the NCAA Tournament, Houston is ranked very high.

Can the Cougars eventually be the top team when the tournament ends three weeks from Monday?

In the latest Associated Press poll, the Cougars stay at No. 2, trailing only Duke. Houston enters the NCAA Tournament on fire, having won 26 of its last 27 ballgames, including winning last week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament in Kansas City.

Houston is one of only two Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10. Texas Tech, which lost to Arizona in the Big 12 semifinals, is ranked No. 9.

What Kelvin Sampson said about Houston's first-round NCAA foe, Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer

Other Big 12 teams in the poll are Iowa State at No. 15, BYU at No. 17 and Arizona at No. 21.

After Houston in the Top 5 are Florida at No. 3, Auburn at No. 4 and St. John’s at No. 5.

The Cougars play their first game at the NCAA tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday in Wichita, taking on SIU Edwardsville in the first round of the Midwest Region.

Tip time, TV network announced for Houston's NCAA Tournament first-round game

College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll

March 17, 2025

Big 12 teams highlighted in bold

1. Duke

2. Houston

3. Florida

4. Auburn

5. St. John’s

6. Tennessee

7. Alabama

8. Michigan State

9. Texas Tech

10. Louisville

11. Maryland

12. Clemson

13. Wisconsin

14. Michigan

15. Iowa State

16. Memphis

17. BYU

18. Kentucky

19. Texas A&M

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Arizona

22. Purdue

23. Missouri

24. Gonzaga

25. Oregon 

Others Receiving Votes: Drake 107; Marquette 69; UC San Diego 57; Illinois 55; VCU 28; Creighton 28; Ole Miss 13; McNeese St. 4; UConn 4; Colorado St. 4; Kansas 3; High Point 3; UCLA 3; Akron 3.

Published
Buck Ringgold
BUCK RINGGOLD

Home/Basketball