AP Top 25 Poll: Houston makes jump in updated college basketball rankings

The Cougars are all alone in first place in the Big 12

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson.
Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In an upset-filled week of college basketball, the Houston Cougars managed to avoid a letdown.

Thanks to J'Wan Roberts' last-second layup — off a brilliantly designed sideline out-of-bounds play by Kelvin Sampson — the Cougars beat UCF 69-68 on Saturday to remain unbeaten in the Big 12. That came on the heels of a resounding 70-54 victory over West Virginia.

As a result, Houston (14-3, 6-0) jumped three spots to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released Monday. In the only rankings that actually matter — the NCAA NET Rankings — the Cougars are ranked No. 3 in the country.

Auburn remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25, receiving all 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga, Georgia, Utah State and Baylor all dropped out of the poll.

The Big 12 now has four ranked teams: No. 3 Iowa State, No. 7 Houston, No. 12 Kansas and No. 23 West Virginia. The Mountaineers moved into the poll thanks to their 64-57 upset of Iowa State on Saturday.

Here's the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll, as voted by 62 sportswriters and broadcasters across the nation.

AP Top 25 Poll

Jan. 20, 2025

  1. Auburn (62)
  2. Duke
  3. Iowa State
  4. Alabama
  5. Florida
  6. Tennessee
  7. Houston
  8. Michigan State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Marquette
  11. Purdue
  12. Kansas
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Illinois
  18. Wisconsin
  19. UConn
  20. St. John's
  21. Michigan
  22. Missouri
  23. West Virginia
  24. Memphis
  25. Louisville

Also receiving votes: Texas Tech 104, Utah State 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Georgia 30, Clemson 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 2, Bradley 1, Maryland 1.

