AP Top 25 Poll: Houston moves into Top 5 after road win at Arizona

Cougars now in control of the Big 12  after continuing their stellar play of late

Buck Ringgold

Houston's Joseph Tugler finishes off a dunk against Arizona on Feb. 15, 2025.
Houston's Joseph Tugler finishes off a dunk against Arizona on Feb. 15, 2025. / Aryanna Frank/Imagn Images
Houston keeps on winning, and the Cougars are moving up in one national poll.

The Cougars have moved into the Top 5 of the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings released earlier on Monday, with Houston coming in at No. 5. Last week, the Cougars won at home against Baylor, and then got a tenacious road victory at Arizona, a win that puts Houston up two games in the conference lead with six regular-season games remaining.

With Houston’s win at Arizona, the Cougars have now won 17 of their last 18 ballgames.

Houston is the highest ranked Big 12 team in the latest AP poll. Iowa State, which will be playing at Houston on Saturday with ESPN's "College GameDay" also coming to the Fertitta Center, comes in this week at No. 8, while Texas Tech is ranked No. 9.

Arizona, which has now lost two straight games following losses to Kansas State and Houston, is ranked No. 19, with Kansas the other ranked Big 12 team at No. 23.

Auburn remains the No. 1 ranked team after the Tigers’ win this past Saturday at No. 2 ranked Alabama. Another SEC school, Florida, is now at No. 2, while Duke comes in at No. 3, followed by Alabama.

The Cougars are back in action on Tuesday, playing at Arizona State before returning home to the Fertitta Center on Saturday.

College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll

Feb. 17, 2025

Big 12 teams highlighted in bold

1. Auburn

2. Florida

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Iowa State

9. Texas Tech

10. St. John’s

11. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. Purdue

14. Michigan State

15. Missouri

16. Marquette

17. Kentucky

18. Clemson

19. Arizona

20. Maryland

21. Mississippi St.

22. Memphis

23. Kansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Louisville

Others Receiving Votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.

