AP Top 25 Poll: Houston moves into Top 5 after road win at Arizona
Houston keeps on winning, and the Cougars are moving up in one national poll.
The Cougars have moved into the Top 5 of the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings released earlier on Monday, with Houston coming in at No. 5. Last week, the Cougars won at home against Baylor, and then got a tenacious road victory at Arizona, a win that puts Houston up two games in the conference lead with six regular-season games remaining.
Houston in control of the Big 12 after downing Arizona on the road: 4 takeaways
With Houston’s win at Arizona, the Cougars have now won 17 of their last 18 ballgames.
Houston is the highest ranked Big 12 team in the latest AP poll. Iowa State, which will be playing at Houston on Saturday with ESPN's "College GameDay" also coming to the Fertitta Center, comes in this week at No. 8, while Texas Tech is ranked No. 9.
Arizona, which has now lost two straight games following losses to Kansas State and Houston, is ranked No. 19, with Kansas the other ranked Big 12 team at No. 23.
Auburn remains the No. 1 ranked team after the Tigers’ win this past Saturday at No. 2 ranked Alabama. Another SEC school, Florida, is now at No. 2, while Duke comes in at No. 3, followed by Alabama.
The Cougars are back in action on Tuesday, playing at Arizona State before returning home to the Fertitta Center on Saturday.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
Feb. 17, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Auburn
2. Florida
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Iowa State
9. Texas Tech
10. St. John’s
11. Wisconsin
12. Michigan
13. Purdue
14. Michigan State
15. Missouri
16. Marquette
17. Kentucky
18. Clemson
19. Arizona
20. Maryland
21. Mississippi St.
22. Memphis
23. Kansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Louisville
Others Receiving Votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.