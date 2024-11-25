Houston Cougars On SI

AP Top 25 Poll: Houston moves up, Arizona falls in college basketball rankings

The Cougars are up to No. 6 in the country

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson.
Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson. / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
Welcome to the biggest week of the nonconfence college basketball season.

From the Maui Invitational to the Battle 4 Atlantis — and many tournaments in the middle — Thanksgiving week is filled with high-level college basketball.

Kansas enters the week as the top men's basketball team in the country in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, but the Jayhawks will be tested by Cooper Flagg and No. 11 Duke on Tuesday in the Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown.

No. 2 UConn is playing in the Maui Invitational, along with No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Iowa State, who play each other Monday night.

No. 3 Gonzaga is playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, along with No. 14 Indiana and No. 24 Arizona. The Wildcats were ranked No. 9 two weeks ago, but have tumbled after losses to Wisconsin and Duke.

No. 6 Houston and No. 9 Alabama remain the only one-loss teams in the top 10 — and they will meet on Tuesday in the opening round of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Here's the full AP Top 25 Poll entering week 4 of the 2024-25 college basketball season:

College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll

Nov. 25, 2024

1. Kansas (51)

2. UConn (6)

3. Gonzaga (2)

4. Auburn

5. Iowa State

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Marquette

11. Duke

12. North Carolina

13. Purdue

14. Indiana

15. Wisconsin

16. Cincinnati

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Arkansas

20. Texas A&M

21. Creighton

22. Xavier

23. Ole Miss

24. Arizona

25. Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: BYU 70, Pittsburgh 62, Texas 57, Ohio St. 55, Saint Mary's 52, Illinois 50, Memphis 38, Texas Tech 31, Drake 29, Nebraska 21, Michigan St. 14, Georgia 11, St. John's 10, Oregon 10, Penn St. 9, Utah St. 6, Vanderbilt 6, Nevada 5, UCLA 5, Arizona St 5, Maryland 4, Providence 3, Furman 2, Florida St. 1, Columbia 1.

