AP Top 25 Poll: Houston takes another step up in latest rankings
This past weekend, Houston garnered the outright Big 12 Conference regular season title.
The Cougars also continued their winning ways and are now even closer to the No. 1 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll.
Houston is now up to No. 3 from No. 4, and is the only Big 12 Conference team in the Top 5. The Cougars (25-4, 17-1), who have now won 21 of their last 22 ballgames, clinched the outright conference championship on Saturday with a 73-64 win at the Fertitta Center against Cincinnati.
Houston clinches outright Big 12 regular season title behind big day from LJ Cryer
The Cougars trail only Auburn - which remains the No. 1 ranked team in the AP poll, followed by Duke at No. 2.
Houston is also one of three Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10, with Texas Tech coming in at No. 9, followed by Iowa State at No. 10.
Houston takes a giant step forward in latest NCAA Tournament projections
Other Big 12 teams in the poll are BYU at No. 23 and Arizona at No. 24.
The Cougars play their final home game of the season Monday night against Kansas before wrapping up the regular season Saturday night with a road game at Baylor.
How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. Kansas: TV channel, predictions
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
March 3, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
5. Florida
6. St. John’s
7. Alabama
8. Michigan State
9. Texas Tech
10. Iowa State
11. Clemson
12. Wisconsin
13. Maryland
14. Louisville
15. Missouri
16. Memphis
17. Michigan
18. Purdue
19. Kentucky
20. Marquette
21. Saint Mary’s
22. Texas A&M
23. BYU
24. Arizona
25. Mississippi St.
Others Receiving Votes: VCU 85; Vanderbilt 78; Oregon 37; Drake 18; UC San Diego 17; Illinois 16; Ole Miss 13; UCLA 8; Gonzaga 8; Kansas 5; High Point 4; UConn 4; New Mexico 2; Creighton 2; Akron 1.