AP Top 25 Poll: Houston takes another step up in latest rankings

Big 12 regular season champs still in pursuit of a top NCAA seed

Buck Ringgold

Houston's Ja'Vier Francis (5)
Houston's Ja'Vier Francis (5) / William Purnell/Imagn Images
This past weekend, Houston garnered the outright Big 12 Conference regular season title.

The Cougars also continued their winning ways and are now even closer to the No. 1 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll. 

Houston is now up to No. 3 from No. 4, and is the only Big 12 Conference team in the Top 5. The Cougars (25-4, 17-1), who have now won 21 of their last 22 ballgames, clinched the outright conference championship on Saturday with a 73-64 win at the Fertitta Center against Cincinnati.

The Cougars trail only Auburn - which remains the No. 1 ranked team in the AP poll, followed by Duke at No. 2.

Houston is also one of three Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10, with Texas Tech coming in at No. 9, followed by Iowa State at No. 10.

Other Big 12 teams in the poll are BYU at No. 23 and Arizona at No. 24.

The Cougars play their final home game of the season Monday night against Kansas before wrapping up the regular season Saturday night with a road game at Baylor.

College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll

March 3, 2025

Big 12 teams highlighted in bold

1. Auburn

2. Duke

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Florida

6. St. John’s

7. Alabama

8. Michigan State

9. Texas Tech

10. Iowa State

11. Clemson

12. Wisconsin

13. Maryland

14. Louisville

15. Missouri

16. Memphis

17. Michigan

18. Purdue

19. Kentucky

20. Marquette

21. Saint Mary’s

22. Texas A&M

23. BYU

24. Arizona

25. Mississippi St.

Others Receiving Votes: VCU 85; Vanderbilt 78; Oregon 37; Drake 18; UC San Diego 17; Illinois 16; Ole Miss 13; UCLA 8; Gonzaga 8; Kansas 5; High Point 4; UConn 4; New Mexico 2; Creighton 2; Akron 1.

