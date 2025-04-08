AP Top 25 Poll: Where did Houston finish in the final rankings?
Houston came up a few points shy of winning its first-ever NCAA men’s basketball championship.
The Cougars do finish No. 2 behind national champion Florida in the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings. Houston’s 18-game winning streak, along with a stretch of winning 31 of 32 games entering Monday night’s title game, came to an end with a 65-63 loss to the Gators in San Antonio.
Duke, which lost to Houston in Saturday’s semifinals, finished No. 3 while Auburn, which lost the other semifinal to Florida, was No. 4. Tennessee, which lost to Houston in the Midwest Regional title game, finished No. 5.
Houston is one of only two Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10. Texas Tech, which lost to Florida in the West Regional title game, ended up No. 8.
Other Big 12 teams in the poll are BYU at No. 13, Arizona at No. 15 and Iowa State at No. 17.
College Basketball Final AP Top 25 Poll
April 8, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Florida
2. Houston
3. Duke
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Michigan State
8. Texas Tech
9. Maryland
10. Michigan
11. St. John’s
12. Kentucky
13. BYU
14. Purdue
15. Arizona
16. Wisconsin
17. Iowa State
18. Ole Miss
19. Texas A&M
20. Arkansas
21. Louisville
22. Clemson
23. Gonzaga
24. Saint Mary’s
25. Memphis
Others Receiving Votes: Drake 122; Oregon 105; Illinois 80; UConn 76; Creighton 60; Colorado St. 49; UCLA 36; McNeese St. 17; Missouri 16; New Mexico 10; UC San Diego 6; Kansas 5; Marquette 2.