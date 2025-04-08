Houston Cougars On SI

AP Top 25 Poll: Where did Houston finish in the final rankings?

Cougars come up just short of claiming a national title

Buck Ringgold

Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) goes for a rebound in the NCAA Tournament championship game against Florida on April 7, 2025.
Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) goes for a rebound in the NCAA Tournament championship game against Florida on April 7, 2025. / Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images
Houston came up a few points shy of winning its first-ever NCAA men’s basketball championship.

The Cougars do finish No. 2 behind national champion Florida in the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings. Houston’s 18-game winning streak, along with a stretch of winning 31 of 32 games entering Monday night’s title game, came to an end with a 65-63 loss to the Gators in San Antonio.

Duke, which lost to Houston in Saturday’s semifinals, finished No. 3 while Auburn, which lost the other semifinal to Florida, was No. 4. Tennessee, which lost to Houston in the Midwest Regional title game, finished No. 5.

Houston is one of only two Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10. Texas Tech, which lost to Florida in the West Regional title game, ended up No. 8.

Other Big 12 teams in the poll are BYU at No. 13, Arizona at No. 15 and Iowa State at No. 17.

College Basketball Final AP Top 25 Poll

April 8, 2025

Big 12 teams highlighted in bold

1. Florida

2. Houston

3. Duke

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Michigan State 

8. Texas Tech

9. Maryland

10. Michigan

11. St. John’s

12. Kentucky

13. BYU

14. Purdue

15. Arizona

16. Wisconsin

17. Iowa State

18. Ole Miss

19. Texas A&M

20. Arkansas

21. Louisville

22. Clemson

23. Gonzaga

24. Saint Mary’s

25. Memphis 

Others Receiving Votes: Drake 122; Oregon 105; Illinois 80; UConn 76; Creighton 60; Colorado St. 49; UCLA 36; McNeese St. 17; Missouri 16; New Mexico 10; UC San Diego 6; Kansas 5; Marquette 2.

