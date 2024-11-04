Betting odds for Houston basketball vs. Jackson State season opener
The 2024-25 college basketball season has finally arrived.
And the No. 4 Houston Cougars are loaded.
Kelvin Sampson's team returns four starters from a squad that finished 32-5, won the Big 12 and received a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Two of those returners - guard LJ Cryer and forward J'Wan Roberts - have been named to multiple preseason national player of the year watch lists.
Fans got an early look at the Cougars during last week's 79-64 charity exhibition victory over No. 13 Texas A&M. Cryer led the Cougars with 18 points in 23 minutes, including six 3-pointers. Freshman Mercy Miller scored 11 points, and Terrance Arceneaux and Roberts had 10 apiece.
Not surprisingly, the Cougars are huge favorites in their season opener Monday night vs. Jacksonville State. Houston is favored by 35.5. points, with an over/under of 137.5.
Sampson went with a starting lineup of Cryer, Roberts, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler in their exhibition game. Senior forward Ja'Vier Francis did not play because of a groin injury, but Sampson said he will play vs. Jackson State.
Jackson State went 15-17 last season and is coached by former NBA point guard Mo Williams. The two teams met last season, with Houston running away with an 89-55 victory.
Here are the latest betting odds for the Jackson State at No. 4 Houston men's basketball matchup Monday night:
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jackson State at Houston Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: Houston -35.5 (-118)
Over/Under: 137.5
Game time: Monday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN+