Big 12 basketball power rankings: 'This league has no bottom'

Just two weeks into the season the depth of the Big 12 is already on display

Ben Sherman

Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars are No. 2 in our updated Big 12 men's basketball power rankings.
The Big 12 is ridiculously deep this season.

"A lot of leagues are top heavy, but they're also bottom heavy," Kansas coach Bill Self said at Big 12 media day last month. "This league has no bottom."

Two weeks into the season, the evidence is already there.

BYU, picked to finish ninth in the conference in the preseason poll, is off to a 4-0 start and has a 6-foot-8 NBA lottery pick running the point. Egor Demin, a freshman from Russia, is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 assists while shooting 55% from the 3-point line on five attempts per game.

Arizona State, one of four Pac-12 newcomers, was picked to finish 12th. But the Sun Devils are 4-1, with impressive victories over Santa Clara and Grand Canyon — and an 88-80 road loss to No. 4 Gonzaga where they had a chance to win.

Needless to say, there won't be an easy game in the Big 12 this season.

Here are our updated Big 12 men's basketball power rankings heading into week three of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings

Nov. 18, 2024

1. Kansas (4-0)

With the win over Michigan State, Kansas coach Bill Self improved to 591-143 in his 22nd season coaching the Jayhawks
The Jayhawks already have wins over North Carolina and Michigan State. Circle your calendars for Nov. 26 when they play Duke in Las Vegas.

2. Houston (2-1)

The Houston Cougars have guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) back after he tore his ACL last season.
The Cougars' 74-69 loss to Auburn had an NCAA Tournament feel to it. Kelvin Sampson is slowly integrating senior forward Ja'Vier Francis back into the lineup after he missed three weeks with a groin injury. Once Francis is back in game shape, watch out.

3. Iowa State (3-0)

Iowa State cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) is shooting 43% from the 3-point line so far this season.
4. Arizona (2-1)

Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) struggled in the Wildcats loss to Wisconsin.
Tommy Lloyd's team has some defensive issues to fix after an ugly 103-88 loss to Wisconsin where Arizona committed 32 fouls and allowed Wisconsin to shoot 47 free throws.

5. Baylor (3-1)

Baylor freshman VJ Edgecombe (7) drives to the basket for a layup against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
VJ Edgecombe gave Baylor fans a glimpse of his high upside against Sam Houston State with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.

6. Cincinnati (3-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) drives to the basket against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
Senior wing Simas Lukosius is poised for a big season for the Bearcats. He's averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and shooting a ridiculous 71.4% from the 3-point line through three games.

7. Arizona State (4-1)

Arizona State freshman Jayden Quaintance (21) has been a force on the defensive end for the Sun Devils.
After getting embarrassed by Duke in an exhibition game, the Sun Devils have responded with impressive victories over Santa Clara and Grand Canyon, and the "best loss" in the Big 12 so far — an 88-80 defeat at No. 4 Gonzaga where they led for long stretches of the game.

8. UCF (3-0)

UCF Knights guard Keyshawn Hall (4) dunks during the second half against the Florida Atlantic Owls.
UCF already has wins over two NCAA Tournament teams from last season — Texas A&M and Florida Atlantic.

9. BYU (4-0)

First-year BYU head coach Kevin Young has two of the best freshmen in the Big 12 in Kanon Catchings and Egor Demin.
Freshman Egor Demin is showing why he's a projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. A 6-foot-8 guard from Russia, Demin is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 assists while shooting 55% from the 3-point line on five attempts per game.

10. Kansas State (2-1)

After falling short last season, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is hoping to get the Wildcats back to the NCAA Tournament
The Wildcats were exposed on the boards in a 76-65 loss to LSU. The Tigers outrebounded them 43-25 and led by as many as 17 points.

11. Texas Tech (3-0)

Texas Tech's JT Toppin is averaging 22.7 points and 9.0 rebounds this season.
The Red Raiders won't be tested until they play Saint Joseph's at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 21.

12. TCU (3-1)

TCU Horned Frogs forward Trazarien White (13) dribbles against Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1).
The Horned Frogs struggled from the field in their loss to Michigan (34% FG, 26% 3PT).

13. Colorado (4-0)

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle is hoping to take his team to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.
The Buffaloes are unbeaten, but they haven't played anyone yet. The Maui Invitational is looming.

14. Oklahoma State (3-0)

Oklahoma State's Abou Ousmane (33) is averaging 17 points and 6 rebounds so far this season.
The Cowboys will be tested vs. Florida Atlantic on Nov. 21.

15. Utah (3-1)

Utah guard Gabe Madsen (55) was 1-of-10 from the 3-point line in the Utes loss to Mississippi State.
The Utes blew an 11-point halftime lead vs. Mississippi State on Sunday.

16. West Virginia (2-1)

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Tucker DeVries (12) brings the ball up court
The Mountaineers were pounded on the boards (45-32) in their 86-62 loss to Pitt.

