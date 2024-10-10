Big 12 coaches project Houston as threat in 2024-25 basketball preseason poll
The University of Houston Men’s Basketball program has been picked to finish second in the 2024 Preseason Big 12 Conference Coaches Poll, signaling high expectations for the upcoming season.
This recognition comes as the Cougars, under the leadership of National and Big 12 Coach of the Year Kelvin Sampson, received 211 points, along with five first-place votes in the poll. The poll, determined by the votes of the conference's head coaches, reflects a strong belief in Houston's ability to contend at the top level of the Big 12.
J’Wan Roberts and LJ Cryer played a significant role in the team’s recognition, with both earning spots on the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. Roberts, a forward known for his defensive skills and rebounding, will look to provide a strong presence in the paint, while Cryer, a sharp-shooting guard, is expected to lead the backcourt. Their experience and talent make them vital components of Houston's push for success in the highly competitive Big 12.
This marks the sixth consecutive season that Houston has been ranked among the top two teams in its conference’s preseason poll. For each of the past four seasons, the Cougars were the preseason favorites during their time in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Their transition to the Big 12 brings new challenges, but Houston’s sustained excellence under Coach Sampson has positioned them well in their new environment.
Kansas claimed the top spot in the preseason poll with 215 points and nine first-place votes, closely edging out the Cougars. Following Houston in the rankings were Iowa State with 194 points and Baylor with 185 points. Other notable teams in the top ten include Arizona, Cincinnati, and BYU, all looking to make an impact in the Big 12.
As the season approaches, Houston will look to build on its strong foundation, with Roberts and Cryer expected to lead the way.