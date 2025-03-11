Big 12 Tournament bracket, schedule: Top-seeded Houston won't play until quarterfinal
Houston will have the luxury of resting an extra two days with the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship basketball tournament starting Tuesday.
The Big 12 regular-season champion Cougars (27-4) won’t be playing until Thursday’s quarterfinal round at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center, so they will be scouting who they might be playing in the meantime. They’ll be watching the second game of Tuesday’s first-day action, as No. 9 seeded TCU takes on No. 16 Colorado.
Then, the winner of that game takes on No. 8 seed West Virginia in Wednesday’s second round. That winner will move on to face top-seeded Houston in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
Two semifinal games are on tap for Friday, with the championship game set for Saturday at 5 p.m. local time.
Here's the full Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket and schedule.
Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
At T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
First round - Tuesday, March 11
Game 1 - No. 12 seed Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 seed Cincinnati - 11:30 a.m. CT (ESPN+)
Game 2 – No. 9 seed TCU vs. No. 16 seed Colorado - 2 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Game 3 – No. 10 seed Kansas State vs. No. 15 seed Arizona State - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Game 4 – No. 11 seed Utah vs. No. 14 seed UCF - 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Second round - Wednesday, March 12
Game 5 – No. 5 seed Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. CT (ESPN or ESPN2)
Game 6 – No. 8 seed West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 2 - 2 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Game 7 – No. 7 seed Baylor vs. Winner of Game 3 - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Game 8 – No. 6 seed Kansas vs. Winner of Game 4 - 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 13
Game 9 – No. 4 seed BYU vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11:30 a.m. CT (ESPN or ESPN2)
Game 10 – No. 1 seed Houston vs. Winner of Game 6 - 2 p.m. CT (ESPN or ESPN2)
Game 11 – No. 2 seed Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 7 - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN or ESPN2)
Game 12 – No. 3 seed Arizona vs. Winner of Game 8 - 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN or ESPN2)
Semifinals - Friday, March 14
Game 13 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN or ESPN2)
Game 14 – Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN or ESPN2)
Championship - Saturday, March 15
Game 15 – Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 5 p.m. CT (ESPN)