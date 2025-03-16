Can Houston get the overall No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed and be ranked No. 1?
Houston did its part on Saturday by winning the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament title.
But the Cougars could get even better news later on Saturday night.
Should Duke lose to Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship game, Houston could move up to become the No. 1 ranked team in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches Top 25 polls come Monday.
Houston still in lofty standing with 'Selection Sunday' looming on the horizon
Duke was ranked No. 1 and Houston No. 2 in this week's rankings. But the Blue Devils are playing without their freshman standout, Cooper Flagg, who injured an ankle in their quarterfinal win Thursday. Duke was able to survive against Georgia Tech and then held off North Carolina in Friday's semifinals.
Houston won the Big 12 tournament title earlier on Saturday by defeating Arizona, 72-64. The Cougars have won 26 out of their last 27 ballgames.
It also assured Houston of being one of the four No. 1 seeds when the NCAA Tournament pairings are officially announced on Sunday. But it's also possible that the Cougars could get the No. 1 overall seed in the tourney.
Auburn had been the favorite to get the No. 1 overall seed, but the Tigers have dropped three of their last four games, the latest a loss to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in the Southeastern Conference semifinals.
So, the possibility remains that there could be a new No. 1 overall seed, not to mention a new No. 1 team in the nation when the NCAA Tournament tips off in a few days. And it very well could be Houston.