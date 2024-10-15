CBS Sports analyst believes Houston prepped for Final Four run
Jim Nantz’s lifelong connection to the University of Houston and its basketball program shines through in his ongoing support for the Cougars. As a UH graduate, the CBS announcer has seen the program's evolution firsthand, from its highs to its heartaches. Now, with Houston ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press preseason poll, Nantz’s optimism for the team remains unwavering.
The Cougars have built a strong reputation in recent years, reaching the Final Four in 2021 and consistently performing at a high level under head coach Kelvin Sampson. Despite suffering key injuries at critical times—such as Marcus Sasser’s and Jamal Shead’s setbacks in previous tournaments—Nantz remains hopeful about the team’s future. He believes last season’s near-miss might have ended differently if not for Shead’s injury. “We probably would’ve won it last year,” Nantz told the Houston Chronicle.
Nantz attributes much of the program’s recent success to Coach Sampson. His confidence in Sampson is palpable as he credits him for both the team’s tactical prowess and the culture of commitment he has fostered among the players. "Kelvin, Kelvin, and Kelvin," Nantz says, emphasizing how much faith he has in Sampson’s ability to lead the team to a national championship.
Houston’s roster remains competitive, though the departure of Shead leaves a gap. However, with players like L.J. Cryer, J’Wan Roberts, and the addition of Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan, Nantz believes the Cougars have a strong foundation to make another deep run in the tournament. The team’s hunger for a championship, coupled with the leadership of Sampson, gives Nantz confidence that the Cougars are on the right path.
The Cougars face a tough road in the Big 12, which Nantz calls the “best basketball conference” in the country. With five teams ranked in the preseason top 10, including Kansas and Baylor, Houston’s conference schedule will be rigorous. However, Nantz sees this as an opportunity for the Cougars to prove themselves once again. For Nantz, Houston’s journey under Sampson is not just a personal point of pride—it’s a story of resilience and hope for a program that remains on the cusp of its first national championship.