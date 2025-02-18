Coaches Poll Top 25: Big 12 leader Houston now in the Top 5
Five of the top seven teams in this week’s USA Today coaches poll play in the Southeastern Conference.
One of the non-SEC teams among the top teams in the rankings is Houston, which moves up from No. 6 and is now at No. 5 following the Cougars’ 62-58 win Saturday at Arizona. That win put the Cougars in command of the Big 12 Conference, with a two-game lead.
Two SEC teams, Auburn and Florida, are this week’s No. 1 and No. 2 squads, respectively. Another non-SEC team, Duke of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is No. 3, with SEC representative Alabama at No. 4, while fellow SEC teams Tennessee and Texas A&M are No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.
There are three Big 12 teams in this week’s Top 10. Along with Houston, Iowa State comes in at No. 8, with Texas Tech at No. 10.
Arizona dropped down to No. 18 following losses to Kansas State and Houston, while Kansas is now No. 25 following a loss at Utah over the weekend.
Houston (21-4, 13-1) has now won 17 of its last 18 ballgames.
The Cougars are back in action Tuesday with a game at Arizona State. They return home on Saturday to face Iowa State, with ESPN’s “College GameDay” in the house at the Fertitta Center.
College Basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
Feb. 17, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Auburn
2. Florida
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Iowa State
9. St. John’s
10. Texas Tech
11. Wisconsin
12. Michigan
13. Michigan State
14. Purdue
15. Marquette
16. Missouri
17. Clemson
18. Arizona
19. Memphis
20. Maryland
21. Kentucky
22. Louisville
23. Mississippi State
24. Saint Mary’s
25. Kansas
Others Receiving Votes: Ole Miss 64; UCLA 49; New Mexico 41; Creighton 37; Gonzaga 15; UConn 11; Illinois 5; UC San Diego 3; VCU 2; George Mason 1.