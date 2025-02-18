Houston Cougars On SI

Coaches Poll Top 25: Big 12 leader Houston now in the Top 5

Cougars one of three conference schools ranked among the Top 10 in this week’s poll

Buck Ringgold

Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) blocks a shot during the Cougars' win at Arizona on Feb. 15, 2025.
Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) blocks a shot during the Cougars' win at Arizona on Feb. 15, 2025. / Aryanna Frank/Imagn Images
In this story:

Five of the top seven teams in this week’s USA Today coaches poll play in the Southeastern Conference.

One of the non-SEC teams among the top teams in the rankings is Houston, which moves up from No. 6 and is now at No. 5 following the Cougars’ 62-58 win Saturday at Arizona. That win put the Cougars in command of the Big 12 Conference, with a two-game lead.

Houston in control of the Big 12 after downing Arizona on the road: 4 takeaways

Two SEC teams, Auburn and Florida, are this week’s No. 1 and No. 2 squads, respectively. Another non-SEC team, Duke of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is No. 3, with SEC representative Alabama at No. 4, while fellow SEC teams Tennessee and Texas A&M are No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. 

AP Top 25 Poll: Houston moves into Top 5 after road win at Arizona

There are three Big 12 teams in this week’s Top 10. Along with Houston, Iowa State comes in at No. 8, with Texas Tech at No. 10.

Arizona dropped down to No. 18 following losses to Kansas State and Houston, while Kansas is now No. 25 following a loss at Utah over the weekend.

Citing Houston's play, ESPN basketball expert ranks Big 12 his No. 2 power conference

Houston (21-4, 13-1) has now won 17 of its last 18 ballgames.

The Cougars are back in action Tuesday with a game at Arizona State. They return home on Saturday to face Iowa State, with ESPN’s “College GameDay” in the house at the Fertitta Center.

College Basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll

Feb. 17, 2025

Big 12 teams highlighted in bold

1. Auburn

2. Florida

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Iowa State

9. St. John’s

10. Texas Tech

11. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. Michigan State

14. Purdue

15. Marquette

16. Missouri

17. Clemson

18. Arizona

19. Memphis

20. Maryland

21. Kentucky

22. Louisville

23. Mississippi State

24. Saint Mary’s

25. Kansas

Others Receiving Votes: Ole Miss 64; UCLA 49; New Mexico 41; Creighton 37; Gonzaga 15; UConn 11; Illinois 5; UC San Diego 3; VCU 2; George Mason 1.

Published
Buck Ringgold
BUCK RINGGOLD

Home/Basketball