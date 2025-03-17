Coaches Poll Top 25: Houston among the elite as NCAA Tournament tips off this week
Houston just keeps on keeping on.
Now, can the Cougars continue to do what they've been doing for three more weeks? We're about to find out.
The Cougars enter the NCAA Tournament having won 26 of their last 27 ballgames. As a result, they have earned a No. 1 seed at the tourney, heading up the Midwest Region.
And in the latest USA Today coaches poll. Houston stays at No. 2, only behind top-ranked Duke.
SEC Tournament champion Florida comes in at No. 3, and Auburn is No. 4. Those teams along with Duke and Houston comprise the No. 1 seeds in the four NCAA tourney regions. St. John’s rounds out the top five.
Houston is one of two Big 12 Conference teams ranked in the Top 10, with Texas Tech ranked No. 9. Other conference teams in the rankings are Iowa State at No. 14, BYU at No. 17 and Arizona at No. 20.
The Cougars (30-4, 19-1) are coming off winning their first Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, defeating Arizona in the title game.
Houston now gets set to travel to Wichita, Kan., where on Thursday, the Cougars will open up Midwest Region play with a first-round matchup against SIU Edwardsville, making its NCAA Tournament debut.
College Basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
March 17, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Duke
2. Houston
3. Florida
4. Auburn
5. St. John’s
6. Tennessee
7. Michigan State
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Wisconsin
11. Louisville
12. Maryland
13. Clemson
14. Iowa State
15. Michigan
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Texas A&M
19. Saint Mary’s
20. Arizona
21. Kentucky
22. Purdue
23. Gonzaga
24. Missouri
25. Marquette
Others Receiving Votes: Drake 46; UC San Diego 37; Oregon 35; VCU 33; Creighton 33; Illinois 27; Kansas 16; UConn 12; Baylor 7; Colorado State 6; UCLA 3; Ole Miss 2; Vanderbilt 1; North Carolina 1.