Coaches Poll top 25: Houston Cougars No. 4 in preseason men's basketball rankings

The Big 12 has five of the top 10 teams in the country

Ben Sherman

Head coach Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars head into the 2024-25 men's basketball season as one of the favorites to cut down the nets in San Antonio.
The Big 12 continues to dominate preseason men's basketball rankings.

And the Houston Cougars are near the top of the heap.

The 2024-25 preseason USA Today Coaches Poll was released Wednesday morning and five Big 12 teams are in the top nine. Kansas is ranked No. 1, followed by Houston at No. 4, Iowa State at No. 6, Baylor at No. 8 and Arizona at No. 9.

Cincinnati is the final Big 12 team ranked at No. 20, and three more Big 12 teams received votes: Texas Tech (60), BYU (16) and Kansas State (11).

The SEC has the most ranked teams with nine.

Here's the complete preseason USA Today men's basketball coaches poll:

USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25

Oct. 23, 2024

  1. Kansas (15)
  2. Alabama (6)
  3. UConn (6)
  4. Houston (4)
  5. Duke
  6. Iowa State
  7. Gonzaga
  8. Baylor
  9. Arizona
  10. North Carolina
  11. Auburn
  12. Tennessee
  13. Purdue
  14. Creighton
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Arkansas
  17. Marquette
  18. Indiana
  19. Texas
  20. Cincinnati
  21. Florida
  22. UCLA
  23. Kentucky
  24. Illinois
  25. Ole Miss

Others receiving votes (2023-24 record in parentheses):Texas Tech (23-11) 60; Rutgers (15-17) 57; St. John's (20-13) 42; Xavier (16-18) 26; Michigan State (20-15) 25; Brigham Young (23-11) 16; Oregon (24-12) 16; Kansas State (19-15) 11; Boise State (22-11) 9; Saint Mary's (26-8) 9; Clemson (24-12) 8; Dayton (25-8) 7; Ohio State (22-14) 7; Maryland (16-17) 4; Grand Canyon (30-5) 3; Mississippi State (21-14) 2; Princeton (24-5) 2; San Diego State (26-11) 2; Virginia (23-11) 2; Wake Forest (21-14 ); Wisconsin (22-14)

Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

