Coaches Poll Top 25: Houston keeps winning and keeps climbing

Cougars continue their roll through the Big 12 after downing Iowa State

Buck Ringgold

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp
Houston guard Emanuel Sharp / Denny Medley, Imagn Images
Winners of 19 of its last 20 ballgames, Houston keeps rising in the latest USA Today coaches Top 25 poll.

The Cougars move up one spot from last week, going from No. 5 to No. 4 after two more wins, prevailing at Arizona State and then defeating Iowa State in a matchup between Top 10 teams this past Saturday at the Fertitta Center.

Auburn continues as the No. 1 ranked team, with Duke coming in at No. 2 and Florida at No. 3. Houston is one of three Big 12 teams in this week’s Top 10, with Iowa State now at No. 9 and Texas Tech at No. 10.

Arizona, which lost at home to BYU in controversial fashion Saturday night, is the other Big 12 team in the poll, with the Wildcats now at No. 21.

Houston (23-4, 15-1) will be back in action Monday night as the Cougars face Texas Tech in Lubbock. The Red Raiders handed Houston its lone conference defeat on Feb. 1, prevailing 82-81 in overtime at the Fertitta Center.

Following Monday’s game at Texas Tech, Houston returns home for its next two ballgames, against Cincinnati on Saturday and against Kansas next Monday.

College Basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll

Feb. 24, 2025

Big 12 teams highlighted in bold

1. Auburn

2. Duke

3. Florida

4. Houston

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. St. John’s

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa State

10. Texas Tech

11. Texas A&M

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan

14. Clemson

15. Maryland

16. Missouri

17. Louisville

18. Memphis

19. Purdue

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Arizona

22. Marquette

23. Kentucky

24. Mississippi St.

25. Creighton

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 39; New Mexico 29; VCU 22; Ole Miss 15; UC San Diego 14; UCLA 13; Utah State 11; Kansas 11; Gonzaga 7; UConn 5; Drake 2; UC Davis 1; Oregon 1.

