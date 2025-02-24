Coaches Poll Top 25: Houston keeps winning and keeps climbing
Winners of 19 of its last 20 ballgames, Houston keeps rising in the latest USA Today coaches Top 25 poll.
The Cougars move up one spot from last week, going from No. 5 to No. 4 after two more wins, prevailing at Arizona State and then defeating Iowa State in a matchup between Top 10 teams this past Saturday at the Fertitta Center.
Auburn continues as the No. 1 ranked team, with Duke coming in at No. 2 and Florida at No. 3. Houston is one of three Big 12 teams in this week’s Top 10, with Iowa State now at No. 9 and Texas Tech at No. 10.
Arizona, which lost at home to BYU in controversial fashion Saturday night, is the other Big 12 team in the poll, with the Wildcats now at No. 21.
Houston (23-4, 15-1) will be back in action Monday night as the Cougars face Texas Tech in Lubbock. The Red Raiders handed Houston its lone conference defeat on Feb. 1, prevailing 82-81 in overtime at the Fertitta Center.
Following Monday’s game at Texas Tech, Houston returns home for its next two ballgames, against Cincinnati on Saturday and against Kansas next Monday.
College Basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
Feb. 24, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Florida
4. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. St. John’s
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa State
10. Texas Tech
11. Texas A&M
12. Wisconsin
13. Michigan
14. Clemson
15. Maryland
16. Missouri
17. Louisville
18. Memphis
19. Purdue
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Arizona
22. Marquette
23. Kentucky
24. Mississippi St.
25. Creighton
Others Receiving Votes: BYU 39; New Mexico 29; VCU 22; Ole Miss 15; UC San Diego 14; UCLA 13; Utah State 11; Kansas 11; Gonzaga 7; UConn 5; Drake 2; UC Davis 1; Oregon 1.