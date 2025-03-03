Coaches Poll Top 25: Houston maintains its march toward the top spot
With the regular season nearing its end, Houston still has a chance to get to the top come Selection Sunday.
The Cougars move up one spot from last week, going from No. 4 to No. 3 in the latest USA Today coaches poll after winning two more games last week, beating Texas Tech and then Cincinnati over the weekend, which clinched the outright Big 12 Conference championship.
AP Top 25 Poll: Houston takes another step up in latest rankings
Auburn continues as the No. 1 ranked team, with Duke coming in at No. 2. Houston is one of three Big 12 teams in this week’s Top 10, with Texas Tech now at No. 9 and Iowa State at No. 10.
Other Big 12 ranked teams include BYU, which continues its hot stretch of late, ranked at No. 22 while Arizona follows at No. 23.
Houston considered extremely underseeded for upcoming NCAAs by one analytics website
Houston (25-4, 17-1) has won 21 out of its last 22 ballgames. The Cougars play their final home game of the season Monday night against Kansas.
How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. Kansas: TV channel, predictions
The regular season concludes Saturday night with a game at Baylor before the Big 12 Conference tournament gets under way next week in Kansas City. Houston is already assured of the top seed, and will play in a quarterfinal contest on March 13.
College Basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
March 3, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
5. Florida
6. St. John’s
7. Michigan State
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Iowa State
11. Clemson
12. Wisconsin
13. Louisville
14. Maryland
15. Michigan
16. Memphis
17. Saint Mary’s
18. Purdue
19. Missouri
20. Marquette
21. Texas A&M
22. BYU
23. Arizona
24. Kentucky
25. VCU
Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 38; New Mexico 24; Creighton 24; UC San Diego 21; Vanderbilt 17; Gonzaga 17; Oregon 14; UConn 10; Drake 10; UCLA 9; Illinois 6; Ole Miss 2; Boise State 1.