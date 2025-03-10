Houston Cougars On SI

Coaches Poll Top 25: Scorching-hot Houston takes another step toward the top

Cougars continue winning ways as Big 12 tourney gets started

Buck Ringgold

Houston point guard Milos Uzan (7)
Houston point guard Milos Uzan (7) / Chris Jones/Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston ended the regular season having won 23 of its last 24 ballgames.

And with each win, the Cougars continue their climb to grab the top spot in the latest USA Today coaches poll. Houston comes into the latest rankings ranked No. 2, up one from No. 3.

Houston's Kelvin Sampson named Big 12 Coach of the Year for second straight season

Duke is now the No. 1 ranked team after last week’s top-ranked squad, Auburn, suffered defeats to Texas A&M and Alabama. Auburn is now No. 3, with Florida at No. 4 and St. John’s at No. 5.

AP Top 25 Poll: Houston getting closer to the top with postseason play on the horizon

Houston is one of two Big 12 Conference teams ranked in the Top 10, with Texas Tech ranked No. 9. Other conference teams in the rankings are Iowa State at No. 12, BYU at No. 18 and Arizona at No. 24.

The Cougars (27-4, 19-1) ended the regular season with a 65-61 victory Saturday night at Baylor.

Houston now gets set to travel to Kansas City for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship conference tournament, which starts Tuesday. The Cougars will draw a double bye and won’t play until the quarterfinal round on Thursday, with a 2 p.m. game on tap.

College Basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll

March 10, 2025

Big 12 teams highlighted in bold

1. Duke

2. Houston

3. Auburn

4. Florida

5. St. John’s

6. Tennessee

6. Michigan State

8. Alabama

9. Texas Tech

10. Clemson

11. Maryland

12. Iowa State

13. Louisville

14. Wisconsin

15. Saint Mary’s

16. Texas A&M

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Kentucky

20. Purdue

21. Michigan

22. Missouri

23. Marquette

24. Arizona

25. Illinois

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 48; New Mexico 41; Drake 39; Creighton 38; UC San Diego 32; UCLA 19; Gonzaga 18; VCU 13; UConn 9; Ole Miss 9; Kansas 6; Mississippi St. 4; High Point 1.

Published
Buck Ringgold
BUCK RINGGOLD

Home/Basketball