Coaches Poll Top 25: Scorching-hot Houston takes another step toward the top
Houston ended the regular season having won 23 of its last 24 ballgames.
And with each win, the Cougars continue their climb to grab the top spot in the latest USA Today coaches poll. Houston comes into the latest rankings ranked No. 2, up one from No. 3.
Houston's Kelvin Sampson named Big 12 Coach of the Year for second straight season
Duke is now the No. 1 ranked team after last week’s top-ranked squad, Auburn, suffered defeats to Texas A&M and Alabama. Auburn is now No. 3, with Florida at No. 4 and St. John’s at No. 5.
AP Top 25 Poll: Houston getting closer to the top with postseason play on the horizon
Houston is one of two Big 12 Conference teams ranked in the Top 10, with Texas Tech ranked No. 9. Other conference teams in the rankings are Iowa State at No. 12, BYU at No. 18 and Arizona at No. 24.
The Cougars (27-4, 19-1) ended the regular season with a 65-61 victory Saturday night at Baylor.
Houston now gets set to travel to Kansas City for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship conference tournament, which starts Tuesday. The Cougars will draw a double bye and won’t play until the quarterfinal round on Thursday, with a 2 p.m. game on tap.
College Basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
March 10, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Duke
2. Houston
3. Auburn
4. Florida
5. St. John’s
6. Tennessee
6. Michigan State
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. Wisconsin
15. Saint Mary’s
16. Texas A&M
17. Memphis
18. BYU
19. Kentucky
20. Purdue
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. Marquette
24. Arizona
25. Illinois
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 48; New Mexico 41; Drake 39; Creighton 38; UC San Diego 32; UCLA 19; Gonzaga 18; VCU 13; UConn 9; Ole Miss 9; Kansas 6; Mississippi St. 4; High Point 1.