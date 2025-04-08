Houston Cougars On SI

Coaches Poll Top 25: What did Houston end up in the final poll?

Cougars unable to get the top spot due to loss in title game

Houston's LJ Cryer (4) shoots during the NCAA Tournament title game against Florida on April 7, 2025.
Houston's LJ Cryer (4) shoots during the NCAA Tournament title game against Florida on April 7, 2025. / Scott Wachter/Imagn Images
Houston finished the season as the national runner-up.

As a result, the Cougars finished No. 2 in the final rankings in the USA Today coaches’ poll with Florida - which beat Houston in the championship game Monday - ending up No. 1.

Duke, which lost to Houston in Saturday’s Final Four semifinals, ended up No. 3 while Auburn, which lost to Florida in the other semifinal, was No. 4. Finishing No. 5 was Tennessee, which lost to Houston in the Midwest Regional title game.

Houston is one of two Big 12 Conference teams ranked in the Top 10, with Texas Tech ranked No. 8. The Red Raiders fell to Florida in the West Regional final.

Other conference teams in the rankings are Arizona at No. 13, BYU at No. 15 and Iowa State at No. 17.

After starting the season 4-3, Houston (35-5) won 31 of its next 32 ballgames, which included going 19-1 in Big 12 Conference regular-season play, winning the Big 12 Tournament, making its seventh Final Four and its third national championship game.

College Basketball USA Today Coaches Final Top 25 Poll

April 8, 2025

Big 12 teams highlighted in bold

1. Florida

2. Houston

3. Duke

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Michigan State

8. Texas Tech

9. Maryland

10. St. John’s

11. Michigan

12. Purdue

13. Arizona

14. Kentucky

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. Iowa State

18. Ole Miss

19. Texas A&M

20. Gonzaga

21. Louisville

22. Saint Mary’s

23. Clemson

24. Creighton

25. Arkansas

Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 63; Drake 52; Illinois 49; UConn 41; Oregon 40; UCLA 33; Missouri 33; Marquette 18; New Mexico 11; Colorado State 9; UC San Diego 7; Kansas 6; Baylor 6; McNeese St. 1.

