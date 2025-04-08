Coaches Poll Top 25: What did Houston end up in the final poll?
Houston finished the season as the national runner-up.
As a result, the Cougars finished No. 2 in the final rankings in the USA Today coaches’ poll with Florida - which beat Houston in the championship game Monday - ending up No. 1.
Duke, which lost to Houston in Saturday’s Final Four semifinals, ended up No. 3 while Auburn, which lost to Florida in the other semifinal, was No. 4. Finishing No. 5 was Tennessee, which lost to Houston in the Midwest Regional title game.
Houston is one of two Big 12 Conference teams ranked in the Top 10, with Texas Tech ranked No. 8. The Red Raiders fell to Florida in the West Regional final.
Other conference teams in the rankings are Arizona at No. 13, BYU at No. 15 and Iowa State at No. 17.
After starting the season 4-3, Houston (35-5) won 31 of its next 32 ballgames, which included going 19-1 in Big 12 Conference regular-season play, winning the Big 12 Tournament, making its seventh Final Four and its third national championship game.
College Basketball USA Today Coaches Final Top 25 Poll
April 8, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Florida
2. Houston
3. Duke
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Michigan State
8. Texas Tech
9. Maryland
10. St. John’s
11. Michigan
12. Purdue
13. Arizona
14. Kentucky
15. BYU
16. Wisconsin
17. Iowa State
18. Ole Miss
19. Texas A&M
20. Gonzaga
21. Louisville
22. Saint Mary’s
23. Clemson
24. Creighton
25. Arkansas
Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 63; Drake 52; Illinois 49; UConn 41; Oregon 40; UCLA 33; Missouri 33; Marquette 18; New Mexico 11; Colorado State 9; UC San Diego 7; Kansas 6; Baylor 6; McNeese St. 1.