Cougars in the NBA: Galen Robinson Jr. signs with New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of guard Galen Robinson Jr. on Tuesday, marking his second NBA opportunity.
Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, this signing brings attention to Robinson’s journey and perseverance in professional basketball.
Robinson enjoyed a standout college career at the University of Houston, where he set records in his 136 career games, including 119 starts. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, with notable leadership in assists and minutes played. As a senior, Robinson's numbers improved as he averaged 8.0 points and 4.9 assists per game. His collegiate career left a significant mark on the Houston Cougars’ basketball program.
After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Robinson joined the San Antonio Spurs for Summer League and briefly signed an Exhibit 10 deal, before being waived. He then played for the Austin Spurs in the G League, averaging 8.1 points and 4.6 assists before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent years, Robinson has played in multiple leagues, including internationally, and spent time with the Birmingham Squadron in the G League, where he averaged 5.0 points and 2.7 assists per game in the 2023-24 season. His experience with six different teams in five years showcases his resilience. He won the Jason Collier Sportsmanship Award in 2021, underscoring his strong character both on and off the court.