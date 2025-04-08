Did a missed goaltending call eventually cost Houston a national title?
Houston appeared to be going into the locker room with a sizable lead at halftime of Monday night’s national championship game.
Entering the final minute of the first half, Houston was up by six points and graduate forward J’Wan Roberts made a move on a defender and drove the lane, releasing a shot. The ball bounced a couple of times around the rim and appeared to be touched by a Florida player while it was still in the cylinder.
However, no goaltending was called on the play, and Florida eventually got the rebound. It set up a 3-point basket on the other end by the Gators’ Will Richard, which cut the Cougars’ lead to three, 31-28, which was eventually the halftime score.
Replays appear to clearly show that goaltending occurred on the basket, though it was not called.
As it turned out, the missed call loomed large in the end, as Florida rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat the Cougars, 65-63, as Houston still has yet to win a national title after reaching the Final Four for the seventh time in program history.
But the missed call wasn't the only thing that cost the Cougars. Houston made some inopportune turnovers down the stretch, including what was going to be a traveling call on Emanuel Sharp as he was attempting to release a shot with time running out.