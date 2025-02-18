ESPN’s ‘Bracketology:’ Houston still a No. 2 seed but now moved to a different region
Houston’s seed remains intact in the latest edition of ESPN’s “Bracketology” from college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi.
However, Lunardi now has the Cougars playing in a different region.
Lunardi projects Houston to be the No. 2 seed out of the Midwest Region in the latest “Bracketology” released earlier on Tuesday. The Cougars are seeded only behind Alabama, which beat Houston earlier this season, in the region, with the regional games taking place in Indianapolis.
AP Top 25 Poll: Houston moves into Top 5 after road win at Arizona
Houston had previously been the No. 2 seed and playing in the South Region. Instead, Lunardi now has fellow Big 12 Iowa State as the No. 2 seed in the South behind top-ranked Auburn.
Lunardi still has the Cougars playing their possible first two rounds at Wichita. Houston is projected to match up with No. 15 seed Cleveland State, with the winner facing the winner between No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 10 Nebraska.
Coaches Poll Top 25: Big 12 leader Houston now in the Top 5
Houston (21-4, 13-1 Big 12 Conference) has won 17 of its past 18 games and solidified its hold on the top spot in the league after its 62-58 win Saturday at Arizona. The Cougars, who play at Arizona State Tuesday night, lead Arizona by a game and a half and Texas Tech by two full games.
How to watch Houston at Arizona St. basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Arizona is projected to be a No. 3 seed in the East, Texas Tech a No. 4 in the West, Kansas a No. 5 in the East and Baylor a No. 9 in the Midwest. A pair of Big 12 teams on the bubble, BYU and West Virginia, are in at the moment, with BYU projected to be the No. 10 seed in the West, and West Virginia the No. 10 in the East.
Kansas State is currently listed among the next four teams out of the field, according to Lunardi.
This Saturday, Houston returns home to take on Iowa State for a 1 p.m. tipoff. Prior to that, the Cougars host ESPN’s weekly “College GameDay” pregame show.