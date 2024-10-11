Houston Basketball duo named to All-Big 12 First team
The University of Houston Men’s Basketball team was picked to finish second in the Preseason Big 12 Conference Coaches Poll for the 2024-25 season, marking high expectations for the program. Two standout players, J’Wan Roberts and LJ Cryer, earned spots on the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team, showcasing their leadership and talent on the court.
Roberts has been a crucial figure in Houston’s frontcourt throughout his four-year career. Originally from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Roberts has made a significant impact as a dominant rebounder. He led the team and ranked sixth in the Big 12 with an average of 6.8 rebounds per game last season.
Notably, Roberts was one of only three players in the conference to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rebounds. His efforts earned him All-Big 12 Third-Team honors, along with four double-doubles and six double-digit rebounding games. As Roberts enters the 2024-25 season, he is poised to set new records at Houston, including potentially reaching 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, a milestone that only three other players have achieved in program history.
Cryer, a native of Katy, Texas, is entering his second season with the Cougars. He led the team last season with an impressive 15.5 points per game and ranked fifth in the Big 12. Cryer’s consistent scoring ability included 13 20-point games and 27 double-digit performances. His outstanding shooting, particularly from beyond the arc, helped him earn several accolades, including All-Big 12 Second Team and All-America Honorable Mention. Cryer is expected to continue leading Houston’s offense as they aim for a strong showing in the Big 12 this season.
Additionally, Houston coming in second on the Big 12 Coaches Preseason Poll puts them in a good spot heading into the season. Kansas edged out Kelvin Sampson's team, but not by much with the Cougars receiving first-place votes.