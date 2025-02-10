Houston basketball earns national ranking for the 100th consecutive week
It was a good-news, bad-news scenario for Houston basketball on Monday.
For the 100th consecutive week, which is the longest active streak in the nation, the Cougars are ranked in the major national polls, the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today coaches’ poll.
However, despite winning their two games last week, the Cougars dropped out of the Top 5 in both polls, falling to No. 6 in each.
Houston was bumped out of the Top 5 by Florida, which upended No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. Though Auburn lost, the Tigers stayed at No. 1 in the AP, though they dropped to No. 2 in the USA Today rankings, with Alabama taking over the top spot.
Florida moved up to No. 3 in the AP behind Auburn and Alabama, and the Gators tied Duke at the No. 3 spot, while Tennessee dropped to No. 5, followed by Houston.
The Cougars posted a home win last Tuesday against Oklahoma State and then won Saturday at Colorado, the lone Big 12 team to win on the road over the weekend.
Houston is also the highest ranked Big 12 team in either poll. In the AP and the USA Today, Iowa State came in at No. 10, Texas Tech at No. 12 and Arizona is No. 13. Kansas is No. 17 in the AP and No. 20 in the USA Today.
Monday night, the Cougars will play at home against Baylor before going on the road this Saturday to face Arizona.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
Feb. 10, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Auburn
2. Alabama
3. Florida
3. Duke
5. Tennessee
6. Houston
7. Purdue
8. Texas A&M
9. St. John’s
10. Iowa State
11. Michigan St.
12. Texas Tech
13. Arizona
14. Memphis
15. Kentucky
16. Wisconsin
17. Kansas
18. Marquette
19. Ole Miss
20. Michigan
21. Missouri
22. Mississippi St.
23. Clemson
24. Creighton
25. Maryland
Others Receiving Votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.